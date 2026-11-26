SpaceX earns more than half its revenue from computing infrastructure leases

Anthropic reportedly pays SpaceX approximately $3.1 billion every month for computing capacity

Google's reported agreement adds another $800 million in monthly payments

Elon Musk is reportedly questioning whether developing artificial intelligence capabilities at his SpaceX firm can compete financially with renting computing infrastructure to rival companies.

The dilemma comes as Anthropic and Google pay substantial monthly fees to access processing resources that SpaceX originally developed for its own artificial intelligence ambitions.

A report by The New York Times claims Musk has privately acknowledged that commercial leasing currently offers better financial returns than allocating those resources toward internal AI development.

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Musk's computing business generates more money than internal AI development

In August 2026, Musk reportedly renamed an engineering team's group conversation to express frustration about SpaceX's competitive position in artificial intelligence development.

The revised name read “Sell compute because we can’t compete,” according to internal communications reviewed by The New York Times.

He also warned employees against misusing expensive GPUs, which provide the computational capacity required to train and operate sophisticated AI models.

“Anyone wasting GPUs on bullshit while we are failing to compete will be asked to leave immediately, as this constitutes a betrayal of your team,” said Elon Musk.

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Musk reportedly began demanding weekly explanations from selected engineers about their activities and consumption of specialized computing resources.

These internal tensions emerge alongside the rapid growth of SpaceX's infrastructure leasing operation, which now generates more than half the company's revenue.

The division, renamed SpaceXSI, reportedly earns billions of dollars monthly by supplying processing capacity to organizations developing competing AI products.

Anthropic has become its largest customer, with its agreement reportedly valued at approximately $3.1 billion monthly, while Google's arrangement reaches $800 million.

Both agreements could remain active until 2029, although either customer can withdraw by providing 90 days' notice under their contractual arrangements.

Rival AI companies benefit from infrastructure built for Musk's ambitions

The arrangement creates an unusual commercial relationship because companies competing against Musk's AI ambitions also depend heavily upon his infrastructure.

His AI business, xAI, entered the market after ChatGPT's 2022 release and subsequently invested billions in computing facilities to challenge established competitors.

One notable achievement involved constructing the Colossus facility in Memphis, Tennessee, in 2024.

Musk subsequently announced that his company had installed more than one million specialized processors to support demanding AI tools.

However, internal documents reportedly indicated that xAI used less than half of Colossus's available capacity in the previous year.

This underutilization helps explain why leasing spare capacity became financially attractive while internal development continued struggling against established rivals.

The company redirected resources away from certain projects, including Grok Imagine, after about 60 employees working on image and video generation were laid off.

Musk indicated that Anthropic's relationship with SpaceX could expand rather than contract despite their competitive interests.

“They've told me that their sort of highest probability outcome is that they would like an incremental 10 gigawatts of compute from SpaceX,” said Elon Musk.

Anthropic chief executive Dario Amodei similarly described the existing arrangement favourably, citing the quality of SpaceX's computing resources and their working relationship.

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