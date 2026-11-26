Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, November 25 (game #997).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #998) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… A crowded table

NYT Strands today (game #998) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

MALL

GULL

RIND

MORE

MORN

DONE

NYT Strands today (game #998) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 12 letters

NYT Strands today (game #998) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: left, 3rd row • Last side: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #998) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #998, are…

NOMAD

FRIEND

COLLEAGUE

NEIGHBOR

NEWCOMER

SPANGRAM: CHOSENFAMILY

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 hints

I was initially baffled by the theme clue — 'A crowded table' — so took a hint to get me going. Fine, except that the word it gave me, NOMAD, did nothing to point me in the right direction. How did NOMAD relate to a crowded table?

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So, I took another one… and got FRIEND. Still nonplussed. But I did spot FAMILY, and decided to play it just in case. It wasn't correct, but something made me think it might be a part of the board; perhaps the way it stretched to one side? I kept looking, and spotted CHOSEN, so ticked it off as another hint word, then tried linking the two and got CHOSENFAMILY.

What did this mean? I have since looked it up and see that it refers to "non-biological kinship bonds that are intentionally formed". But at the time, I still had no real idea beyond the likelihood that it was about non-family relationships. But it could also have been a reference to a book or film or TV show I wasn't aware of.

So I kept looking, and eventually spotted NEIGHBOR and then finally NEWCOMER, meaning I solved it with just the two hints — but with a lot of thinking needed. But on the plus side, I have learned a new term.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday, November 25, game #997)

BEAD

HOOP

CHARM

RIBBON

LOVE

STRING

FEATHER

SPANGRAM: DREAMCATCHER