Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, November 24 (game #996).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #997) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Handmade gift for a newborn

NYT Strands today (game #997) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

CHORE

RICE

HAVE

DARE

POOR

STEER

NYT Strands today (game #997) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 12 letters

NYT Strands today (game #997) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: top, 4th column • Last side: bottom, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #997) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #997, are…

BEAD

HOOP

CHARM

RIBBON

LOVE

STRING

FEATHER

SPANGRAM: DREAMCATCHER

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 4 hints

Nope, no idea about this one. I've never heard of a DREAM CATCHER and had no idea why RIBBON, CHARM, LOVE, STRING and the others were linked. I could look it up now, I suppose, but the very phrase DREAM CATCHER annoys me too much for me to do that, bringing to mind nonsense about crystals and astrology.

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The fact that the clue was about a handmade gift for a newborn makes me think that this might be another name for a mobile that you have above a baby's crib, and maybe this is just a cultural difference between the UK and US. Anyway, hopefully tomorrow's game will be more satisfying.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Tuesday, November 24, game #996)

SLOG

CAMPAIGN

MARATHON

TREK

GRIND

STRUGGLE

SPANGRAM: THELONGHAUL