Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, November 23 (game #995).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #996) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Are we there yet?

NYT Strands today (game #996) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SCAMP

CAMP

RANG

GOAT

RULE

RULER

NYT Strands today (game #996) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 11 letters

NYT Strands today (game #996) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: top, 1st column • Last side: bottom, 3rd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #996) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #996, are…

SLOG

CAMPAIGN

MARATHON

TREK

GRIND

STRUGGLE

SPANGRAM: THELONGHAUL

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

I needed a hint to get going today, but after I'd been given SLOG it turned into more of a stroll in the park as I quickly added CAMPAIGN, MARATHON and TREK.

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The spangram was a little trickier — I could see it was 'THE' something, but it took me a while to realize I needed to add 'LONG HAUL' to complete it.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday, November 23, game #995)

CHURLISH

CROSS

PETULANT

TESTY

CRABBY

IRRITABLE

SPANGRAM: BADMOOD