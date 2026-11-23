The new iPhone Pro has water inside it and Apple put it there on purpose. Since the iPhone 17 Pro launched in September 2025, Apple's Pro smartphone models have all launched with a vapor chamber. It's a sealed metal pocket holding a tiny amount of water that boils and condenses to pull heat away from the chip.

Apple doesn't usually talk plumbing at its launch events, but this time it did. "Deionized water is sealed inside the vapor chamber," the company said in its press release, adding that the chamber is laser-welded into the phone's aluminum frame. Apple claimed up to 40% better sustained performance than the iPhone 16 Pro.

This came with a material change, too. The 17 Pro ditched titanium for an aerospace-grade aluminum unibody, which Apple said delivered the best thermal performance of any iPhone yet.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

How a drop of water cools a chip

Most phones have long relied on solid plates of copper or graphite to spread heat. Those work, but adding more surface area usually means a thicker phone, according to IEEE Spectrum.

A vapor chamber does the job differently. The water evaporates near the hot chip, carries that heat across the chamber as vapor, then condenses back into liquid once the heat escapes into the phone's aluminum body. Turning liquid into gas soaks up a lot of energy, which is why the same trick has cooled laptops for decades.

It isn't easy to build, though. Victor Chiriac, CEO of Global Cooling Technology Group, said that the chamber has to be perfectly sealed, with some designs mixing other materials into the water so it can't freeze and crack the seal. The thinner that phones get, the less room there is for any of this to work.

According to Stanford's Kenneth Goodson, shrinking a vapor chamber's thickness also hurts its performance relative to plain copper, which is a problem researchers are still working on. But for now, Apple seems happy to pay that small engineering price on its Pro models.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Apple arrived late to the party

Apple didn't invent phone liquid cooling. Samsung put a heat pipe, a narrower cousin of the vapor chamber, inside the Galaxy S7 back in 2016. High-end Galaxy and Pixel phones have since moved on to vapor chambers of their own.

Where Apple stands out is how fast it doubled down. The iPhone 18 Pro, announced on September 9, 2026, ships with a redesigned vapor chamber that has three times the surface area of last year's version. Apple also moved the phone's memory out from under the A20 Pro chip, letting the processor sit directly against the chamber.

Apple claims that combination delivers up to 40% better sustained performance than the iPhone 17 Pro. That matters more than it sounds, since a phone that stays cool can hold its top speed through long gaming sessions or on-device AI tasks instead of throttling down.

Goodson told IEEE Spectrum he expects vapor chambers to become an industry standard over time. The ultra-thin iPhone Air still goes without one. Even so, water and phones are finally on speaking terms.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.