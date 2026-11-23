Grand Theft Auto 6 vice president of technology, David Hynd, explains how Rockstar's "open-ended design philosophy" offers "freedom and flexibility" to players

Hynd says reducing the number of mission failures for the player was a way to encourage players "to do what felt right to them"

He explains that the team "leveraged a lot more of our regular mechanics/AI and systems within Missions to better support the many different ways a player can approach a particular bit of content"

Rockstar Games has explained how it approached Grand Theft Auto 6's mission design during and beyond the main story, offering players more freedom in how they complete jobs.

As part of a series of developer notes sent to TechRadar Gaming, David Hynd, vice president of technology, explained the "open-ended design philosophy" behind GTA 6's free-flowing world, which offers a multitude of open-world activities beyond crime that encourage players to experiment.

"It’s something we constantly thought about through development — not just Missions, but for all content types," Hynd said. "The team embraced more of an open-ended design philosophy on this project."

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Some of these ideas include reducing the number of mission fails for the player "experimenting or trying something different," as Rockstar "wanted to encourage the player to do what felt right to them for their particular play style."

"To achieve that, we leveraged a lot more of our regular mechanics/AI and systems within Missions to better support the many different ways a player can approach a particular bit of content," the developer explained.

"It’s a lot harder to keep Missions as open as possible (especially in a game as large as this), but the freedom and flexibility it allows the player was worth it. As an additional benefit, it allowed us to really establish consistent rules the player could learn and reapply throughout the game. And not be surprised when they would work differently on-Mission versus off.”

Similarly, vice president of design Stephen Donkin said that these missions have "a lot of different content types running under the hood" and "often at the same time."

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"This is the most seamless experience we have achieved in a game," added senior design director for missions and visualization, Luke Howard.

The long wait is finally over! GTA 6 is officially out now on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. If you haven't bought a copy yet, here are the best places to buy GTA 6.