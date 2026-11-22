Rockstar Games has explained why Grand Theft Auto 6 's intricate mission design for two protagonists was "a huge challenge"

Vice president of design Stephen Donkin says, "We worked really hard on this game to blur the lines between 'on-Mission' and 'off-Mission' and even between types of 'Mission'"

Senior design director for missions and visualization, Luke Howard, adds that Rockstar "strove to approach our Missions this time with more openness than before and better align the player’s agency with our characters"

According to Rockstar Games, Grand Theft Auto 6's intricate mission design for two protagonists was "a huge challenge," but its ambition allowed it to achieve something it's never done before.

"We worked really hard on this game to blur the lines between 'on-Mission' and 'off-Mission' and even between types of 'Mission'," said vice president of design Stephen Donkin in a series of developer notes sent to TechRadar Gaming.

GTA 6 is a massive game that can take an incredible amount of time to explore, and players will find not only a narrative focused on Lucia and Jason, but also ways their decisions will impact the open-world around them.

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Donkin explained that the game has "a lot of different content types running under the hood" and "often at the same time." Rockstar hopes the player doesn’t see these missions as "types" and "just lets the game work its magic on them and present a wide array of things happening all the time, wherever they are."

"Having the ability to be able to play in the open world with your partner was a huge challenge, but it has allowed us opportunities we have never had before to inject dialogue into the open-world experience to bind it together with the story being told more than ever throughout all ways the player chooses to play," Donkin added.

Senior design director for missions and visualization, Luke Howard, echoed Donkin, saying, "This is the most seamless experience we have achieved in a game," and unlike anything players are used to, even from Red Dead Redemption 2, which paved the way for the intricate systems featured in GTA 6.

"Building on the techniques we’ve developed in our previous games to pull the player in and out of Missions, we strove to approach our Missions this time with more openness than before and better align the player’s agency with our characters’ — which has allowed the player more room to play while recognizing the narrative goal they need to achieve," Howard said.

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"Combined with the pure range of mission types and our open-world systems, the hope is the player finds themselves fully invested in Jason and Lucia’s story, and however they play that on- or off-Mission becomes intrinsic to that experience."

GTA 6 is out now for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. If you don't have a copy yet, here are the best places to buy GTA 6.