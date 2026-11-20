Rockstar Games told us about just how much effort went into the animation for GTA 6

That included work to get the right blend of pace and realism for the game, and a 'huge effort' with nailing all the details

It also meant fleshing out 'close to a thousand animation sets for ambient activities' alongside layers of custom sequences and one-off events which are designed to reward those who fully explore the world

Rockstar Games has underlined just how much work went into the gameplay animation side of GTA 6 in an effort to create a living and breathing world – and one that's rewarding to explore fully.

TechRadar Gaming fired over a bunch of questions on the animation side of the game to Rockstar ahead of the release of GTA 6, receiving some illuminating responses from two key developers at the company.

Mike Jones, who is Director of Animation: Gameplay Animation, made it clear how the overall pacing of GTA 6 was finely tuned using animation, stressing how important it is to get the weight and feel of movement correct.

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Jones explained: "From the outset, we wanted to make the game feel fast and responsive yet maintain a weight which grounds our world in realism. Red Dead Redemption 2 had an appropriate slower heartbeat based on its setting. Jason and Lucia's world demands a faster pacing to interactions and movement."

The level of detail that Rockstar's animators went into was also highlighted as a crucial part of pushing the GTA 6 experience to new heights of realism.

Jones observed: "We put a huge effort into the details, which means teams caring about something as mundane as how the players might use a door when carrying drinks. Lucia may turn her back to open a door with her hip whilst her hands are occupied. That took months of development, but it matters."

That painstaking level of detail is important for the action sequences too. Jones further noted: "Traversal is far more fluid than anything we've achieved before. We put significant effort into vaulting and climbing over obstacles and fences, always trying to maintain momentum.

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"There are countless variations depending on how the player triggers the action, the ability to branch out and chain together jumps and how they land. The amount of visual detail on the roofs of buildings is astounding, and the traversal allows for some breathtaking foot chases."

Rewarding the curious

(Image credit: Rockstar)

As well as that sense of realism and pace, the animation team was fully engaged in making the world of GTA 6 something that you want to explore – an environment that rewards the player who wants to take the time to peek down that alley and investigate parts of the city that are more off the beaten path.

Mark Tennant, who is Vice President of Animation at Rockstar, told us: "The sheer variety of animation required to flesh out the ambient world is staggering. Beyond the core human and animal locomotion needed to support the wide array of inhabitants, people hanging out and doing day-to-day jobs form the foundation of this living world.

"There are close to a thousand animation sets for ambient activities, then we layer in hundreds of bespoke one-off events and custom sequences to punctuate the world and reward exploration."

This was a "massive amount of data to manage" Tennant says, and it involved close collaboration with GTA 6's design team to keep things consistent across the game world.

Even considering GTA 6 purely from a standpoint of the animation, it's clear how involved the production process was – and that Rockstar really wanted to nail getting the game right.

Thankfully, as our review makes clear, Rockstar did just that, and the wait was very much worth it. If you're thinking of picking up the game, these are the cheapest ways to buy GTA 6.