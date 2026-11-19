GTA 6 players have discovered the game's impressive 'Photo Studio'

The in-game photography mode gives you dozens of editing options

Some have lauded it as a "cinematography simulator"

Our GTA 6 review hails the game as "graphically beautiful and striking" — and some early players are so struck by its visuals they're spending more time in the game's photo mode than on the missions themselves.

The GTA 6 'Photo Studio' can be found by pausing the game and pressing the square button on the PS5 or the X button on Xbox. As a photographer, I'm staggered by the number of technical and editing options on offer — and I'm clearly not alone.

The filmmaker Patrick Tomasso, for example, has hailed GTA 6 as a "cinematography simulator", using the custom lighting and editing tools to create the moody, neo-noir shots below.

GTA 6 is a cinematographer simulator. here’s some shots i took in photo mode. the custom lighting and editing tools are so much fun to play with. https://t.co/aPHpMEFH1YNovember 19, 2026

These kinds of shots are possible because the game's photo mode goes well beyond offering basics like aspect ratio, depth-of-field control, exposure adjustments, and grain.

The 'Lighting' section lets you add layers (or slots) for sculpting the light in your scene, moving the lights around and letting you adjust their size, intensity, and beam angles. It's a photographic world within a world, and I wouldn't be surprised to see a real-world Grand Theft Auto 6 exhibition touring the world in 2027.

"The best camera app of the year"

Grand Theft Auto VI – Photo Mode Settings A quick look at the Photo Mode options in GTA VI. #GTAVI #GTA6 #VirtualPhotography https://t.co/30J728e0rwNovember 18, 2026

As some have noted on X, Rockstar may well have "accidentally shipped the best camera app of the year". But other players think there's still room for improvement in a later 'Photo Studio' update.

For example, as IGN has noted, it isn't yet possible to adjust the facial expressions of characters like Jason and Lucia, or change their poses. You could argue this makes the 'photo studio' more akin to a real photography experience where part of the thrill is capturing unrepeatable moments, but it could also be a nice addition — and perhaps not unlikely, considering you can already tweak a vehicle's headlights, turn signals and more in post-production.

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Still, for now, the GTA 6 'Photo Studio' offers more than enough depth for virtual photographers, and could join the ranks of the best video game photo modes alongside the likes of Cyberpunk 2077 and Ghost of Tsushima.

The video above provides a good run-through of some of the options on offer, and there's also a selection of 17 different filters plus a vignette setting to subtly draw the viewer's eye to your subject. Because GTA 6 is indeed a simulation based on real-world physics, all of the traditional photography rules apply — so it's a good time to brush up on skills like great composition.

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