Black Friday TV deals: LG and Samsung OLED, 75-inch TCL Mini-LED, cheap TVs from $69, and more
Upgrade your TV for less this Black Friday
Black Friday is the ideal time to treat yourself to a TV upgrade. Deals always come thick and fast at this time of year, and though there's still eight days to go until Black Friday itself, there are already some huge savings to be had.
• See all today's best Black Friday deals
For instance, you can get the five-star rated 65-inch LG C6 at Walmart for $1,349 — that's a massive $1,350 off the list price and a true bargain for an incredible OLED TV. Or, at the other end of the scale, you can snap up a smart Fire TV at Amazon for only $69 — perfect for a kids' bedroom or a kitchen.
Below, you'll find all of the best offers we've hunted down so far, across all sizes and price points.
Black Friday TV deals — quick links
- Amazon: smart TVs from $69.99
- Best Buy: $1,000 off 4K, QLED & OLED TVs
- OLED TVs: from $599.99 at Best Buy
- Samsung: Up to $1,500 off 4K, OLED & QLED TVs
- Target: smart TV deals from $89
- Walmart: big-screen 4K TVs from $298
The best Black Friday TV deals right now
This is the lowest price we've ever seen for LG's superb C6 OLED TV, beating the previous low by $50. The C6 is our pick for the TV of the year and offers fantastic overall picture quality and excellent all-around performance, with top-tier contrast, vivid colors, rich blacks, and expert motion handling. This deal will go quickly — so don't hang around!
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Looking for a really big screen this Black Friday, but without spending a fortune? Then try the TCL 75-inch S5. This 4K LED TV supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus, HDR10, and HLG, while there’s Dolby Atmos sound and a built-in subwoofer, plus a dedicated Game Mode for lower input lag and latency, and Motion Rate 240 technology. It’s all wrapped up in a highly attractive price tag for a screen of this size.
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We gave the Hisense U7 4 stars in our full review, because it delivers top TV tech for the money in a reasonably sized display, including a bright, vibrant QLED panel with excellent contrast and a high 165Hz refresh rate for smooth images. It will excel as a TV for watching sports, streaming all your favorite shows and movies, and playing the latest games — and at 47% off it's better value than ever.
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We've never seen a lower price for the Samsung S90H than today's $1,197. That's a $400 saving on Samsung's mid-range 2026 OLED TV, making it a strong alternative to the LG C6 above — although this is for the 55-inch model, not 65in. The S90H supports 165Hz and features advanced AI upscaling, and we loved it so much we gave it the full 5 stars in our full review earlier this year.
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Amazon's cheapest Prime Day TV deal is Insignia's 32-inch F20 Series Fire TV for just $69.99. Yes, really. Don't expect the absolute best picture quality at that price, obviously, but it could make perfect sense for a kids' bedroom or kitchen. The Fire TV features Full HD resolution, DTS Virtual :X Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire OS, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa – all for under $70.
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Best Buy has the brilliant LG B6 on sale for an incredible $599 right now in its 48-inch guise — only a couple of months ago it dropped to a record low of $699 and now that's already been smashed. LG's entry-level OLED TV for 2026, the B6 is an excellent choice if you want great picture quality and gaming chops on a budget. It features four HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K gaming at 120Hz, variable refresh rate modes, HGiG, and Dolby Vision Gaming support. Perfect if you want OLED quality but have a smaller space.
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Samsung's 2025 Frame Pro is down to its lowest price yet for Black Friday, with a massive $750 off. The Frame Pro enhances the impact of the popular lifestyle TV by replacing a standard QLED screen with Neo QLED, which uses mini-LEDs for a better viewing experience and far richer contrast. You also get a higher refresh rate — plus it comes with a Wireless One Connect box, so you can place your HDMI connections anywhere in the room. And of course it shows off works of art when not switched on, and has an anti-reflective coating to make it seem more picture-like.
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Hisense's 2026 E6SR QLED Roku TV has been cheaper before — but only by $2, so you can still consider this a great deal! The Hisense set features stunning brightness, gorgeous colors, rich contrast, and great gaming features, making this an all-around winner.
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Another record-low price here, this time for TCL's QM8L, one of the brand's 2026 flagship SQD mini-LED TVs. The QM8L produces spectacular colors and high brightness levels thanks to new panel tech, while its motion is 'buttery' smooth for movies and sports. We awarded it 4.5 stars in our review, and this deal knocks the 75-inch model down to below $1,400, which is a great price for such a big screen.
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The latest Amazon Omni QLED is a great choice if you're after a budget TV that delivers solid picture quality and strong gaming features, including 4K 60Hz, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+, at an affordable price. This early Black Friday discount brings the 75-inch model to below $1,000, which is an incredible price for a QLED display of this size.
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If you're looking for a big-screen premium display, Sony's 65-inch Bravia XR8B OLED TV is now at a record-low price of $2,198 — that's more than $1,100 off! Sony's Bravia 8 features a sleek, slim design, a wide viewing angle, brilliant images with deep contrast, and cinematic sound across the entire screen.
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If you're looking for a budget TV, this 50-inch Insignia display is an incredible deal at just $149.99; that's $20 below its previous low. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire TV operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
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Another TCL big-screen TV to check out is its 85-inch QM6K Series for just under $900 — which is an incredible price for a TV of this size. A truly great budget mini-LED TV, the TCL QM6K delivers vibrant picture quality and solid gaming features for a price that won't break the bank.
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We've seen Roku's best-selling 65-inch 4K QLED smart TV at $429 before, but never lower — so it's unlikely to drop much more before Black Friday. For that price, you get an impressive picture thanks to its 4K resolution and QLED display, plus an enhanced voice remote and Roku's excellent smart TV interface.
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If you're looking for a cheap set for an extra bedroom, Amazon's best-selling 40-inch 2-Series HD smart TV is a mere $179.99 ahead of Black Friday. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, it offers smart capabilities through the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa, providing hands-free control.
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Thinking of buying a new TV?
Try our TV size and model finder! You tell it how far you sit from your TV, we'll tell you what size to buy based on viewing angle advice from image quality experts, and we'll recommend our three top TVs at that size for different prices.
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Marc is TechRadar’s Global Editor in Chief, the latest in a long line of senior editorial roles he’s held in a career that started the week that Google launched (nice of them to mark the occasion). Prior to joining TR, he was UK Editor in Chief on Tom’s Guide, where he oversaw all gaming, streaming, audio, TV, entertainment, how-to and cameras coverage. He's also a former editor of the tech website Stuff and spent five years at the music magazine NME, where his duties mainly involved spoiling other people’s fun. He’s based in London, and has tested and written about phones, tablets, wearables, streaming boxes, smart home devices, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, games, TVs, cameras and pretty much every other type of gadget you can think of. An avid photographer, Marc likes nothing better than taking pictures of very small things (bugs, his daughters) or very big things (distant galaxies). He also enjoys live music, gaming, cycling, and beating Wordle (he authors the daily Wordle today page).
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