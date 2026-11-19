Black Friday is the ideal time to treat yourself to a TV upgrade. Deals always come thick and fast at this time of year, and though there's still eight days to go until Black Friday itself, there are already some huge savings to be had.

• See all today's best Black Friday deals

For instance, you can get the five-star rated 65-inch LG C6 at Walmart for $1,349 — that's a massive $1,350 off the list price and a true bargain for an incredible OLED TV. Or, at the other end of the scale, you can snap up a smart Fire TV at Amazon for only $69 — perfect for a kids' bedroom or a kitchen.

Below, you'll find all of the best offers we've hunted down so far, across all sizes and price points.

The best Black Friday TV deals right now

Record-low price Save $1,350 LG C6 65-inch OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,349.99 at Walmart This is the lowest price we've ever seen for LG's superb C6 OLED TV, beating the previous low by $50. The C6 is our pick for the TV of the year and offers fantastic overall picture quality and excellent all-around performance, with top-tier contrast, vivid colors, rich blacks, and expert motion handling. This deal will go quickly — so don't hang around! Read more Read less ▼

Big-screen bargain Save $170 TCL 75-inch S5 4K LED Fire TV: was $649.99 now $479.99 at Best Buy Looking for a really big screen this Black Friday, but without spending a fortune? Then try the TCL 75-inch S5. This 4K LED TV supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus, HDR10, and HLG, while there’s Dolby Atmos sound and a built-in subwoofer, plus a dedicated Game Mode for lower input lag and latency, and Motion Rate 240 technology. It’s all wrapped up in a highly attractive price tag for a screen of this size. Read more Read less ▼

Record-low price Save $700 Hisense 65-inch U7 Mini-LED QLED TV: was $1,497.99 now $797.99 at Amazon We gave the Hisense U7 4 stars in our full review, because it delivers top TV tech for the money in a reasonably sized display, including a bright, vibrant QLED panel with excellent contrast and a high 165Hz refresh rate for smooth images. It will excel as a TV for watching sports, streaming all your favorite shows and movies, and playing the latest games — and at 47% off it's better value than ever. Read more Read less ▼

Record-low price Save $400 Samsung 55-inch S90H OLED TV: was $1,597.99 now $1,197.99 at Amazon We've never seen a lower price for the Samsung S90H than today's $1,197. That's a $400 saving on Samsung's mid-range 2026 OLED TV, making it a strong alternative to the LG C6 above — although this is for the 55-inch model, not 65in. The S90H supports 165Hz and features advanced AI upscaling, and we loved it so much we gave it the full 5 stars in our full review earlier this year. Read more Read less ▼

Record-low price Save 46% Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD Fire TV: was $129.99 now $69.99 at Amazon Amazon's cheapest Prime Day TV deal is Insignia's 32-inch F20 Series Fire TV for just $69.99. Yes, really. Don't expect the absolute best picture quality at that price, obviously, but it could make perfect sense for a kids' bedroom or kitchen. The Fire TV features Full HD resolution, DTS Virtual :X Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire OS, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa – all for under $70. Read more Read less ▼

Record-low price Save $600.99 LG B6 48-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,199.99 now $599 at Best Buy Best Buy has the brilliant LG B6 on sale for an incredible $599 right now in its 48-inch guise — only a couple of months ago it dropped to a record low of $699 and now that's already been smashed. LG's entry-level OLED TV for 2026, the B6 is an excellent choice if you want great picture quality and gaming chops on a budget. It features four HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K gaming at 120Hz, variable refresh rate modes, HGiG, and Dolby Vision Gaming support. Perfect if you want OLED quality but have a smaller space. Read more Read less ▼

Record-low price Save 36% ($750.07) Samsung 65-inch The Frame Pro QLED TV: was $2,097.99 now $1,347.92 at Amazon Samsung's 2025 Frame Pro is down to its lowest price yet for Black Friday, with a massive $750 off. The Frame Pro enhances the impact of the popular lifestyle TV by replacing a standard QLED screen with Neo QLED, which uses mini-LEDs for a better viewing experience and far richer contrast. You also get a higher refresh rate — plus it comes with a Wireless One Connect box, so you can place your HDMI connections anywhere in the room. And of course it shows off works of art when not switched on, and has an anti-reflective coating to make it seem more picture-like. Read more Read less ▼

Save $210 Amazon 75-inch Omni QLED 4K Fire TV: was $1,199.99 now $989.99 at Amazon The latest Amazon Omni QLED is a great choice if you're after a budget TV that delivers solid picture quality and strong gaming features, including 4K 60Hz, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+, at an affordable price. This early Black Friday discount brings the 75-inch model to below $1,000, which is an incredible price for a QLED display of this size. Read more Read less ▼

Record-low price Save $1,101.99 Sony 65-inch Bravia XR8B Smart Google TV : was $3,299.99 now $2,198 at Amazon If you're looking for a big-screen premium display, Sony's 65-inch Bravia XR8B OLED TV is now at a record-low price of $2,198 — that's more than $1,100 off! Sony's Bravia 8 features a sleek, slim design, a wide viewing angle, brilliant images with deep contrast, and cinematic sound across the entire screen. Read more Read less ▼

Record-low price Save 50% Insignia 50-inch F50 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV : was $299.99 now $149.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a budget TV, this 50-inch Insignia display is an incredible deal at just $149.99; that's $20 below its previous low. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire TV operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 TCL 85-inch QM6K Series Mini LED QLED TV: was $997.99 now $897.99 at Amazon Another TCL big-screen TV to check out is its 85-inch QM6K Series for just under $900 — which is an incredible price for a TV of this size. A truly great budget mini-LED TV, the TCL QM6K delivers vibrant picture quality and solid gaming features for a price that won't break the bank. Read more Read less ▼

Record-low price Save $220 Roku 65-inch Select Series 4K QLED Smart TV: was $649.99 now $429.99 at Amazon We've seen Roku's best-selling 65-inch 4K QLED smart TV at $429 before, but never lower — so it's unlikely to drop much more before Black Friday. For that price, you get an impressive picture thanks to its 4K resolution and QLED display, plus an enhanced voice remote and Roku's excellent smart TV interface. Read more Read less ▼

Record-low price Save $70 Amazon 40-inch 2-Series HD Fire TV: was $249.99 now $179.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a cheap set for an extra bedroom, Amazon's best-selling 40-inch 2-Series HD smart TV is a mere $179.99 ahead of Black Friday. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, it offers smart capabilities through the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa, providing hands-free control. Read more Read less ▼

Thinking of buying a new TV?

Try our TV size and model finder! You tell it how far you sit from your TV, we'll tell you what size to buy based on viewing angle advice from image quality experts, and we'll recommend our three top TVs at that size for different prices.

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