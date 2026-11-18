Grand Theft Auto 6 is here, and it’s accomplished the extremely daunting task of meeting our steep expectations after an epic 13-year-long wait, earning a perfect five-star review from us here at TechRadar Gaming.

Now that its release date has finally arrived, millions of people are finally getting started with the game, but I spoke with someone who’s already had the chance to sink countless hours into Rockstar’s smash hit. TechRadar Gaming’s Managing Editor, Rob Dwiar, penned our GTA 6 review, and we sat down to discuss everything from the game’s technical performance to its standout moments.

But there was one topic that we kept coming back to: its incredible sound design. In a title filled with crazy car chases, bustling urban zones, and rich natural areas, you’d really hope that the audio makes you feel a part of the world, and Rob felt it did just that.

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The absorbing audio of GTA 6 seemed to be crucial to his enormously enjoyable experience with the game, something that became apparent as he recounted high-octane car chase segments. “There have been multiple times where things like knowing where sirens and the cops are coming from when travelling at high speeds around the city has been really key when trying to plan an escape to get out of trouble fast”.

But even if you fail in doing so, and find yourself in a spot of bother, Rob told me that weapon noises engage you in the action far more than they did in Grand Theft Auto 5. “There’s a lot of the best of Red Dead Redemption 2’s audio in that respect,” he said. “Car engines, noises, screeches, smash-ups, and the destruction of scenery — they are in the audio itself rather than just a subject of it”.

With Dolby Atmos audio available for Xbox players and Tempest 3D Audio harnessed for the PS5 version, we cannot understate the sheer scale and depth of the sound available in GTA 6. Indeed, Rob told me, “There’s lots going on, which is great, but you want to make sure you hear everything…it’s cinematic, and you want to be immersed in it as you would be in an IMAX movie”.

But how can you make sure that you truly “hear everything”, as is Rob's recommendation, and get the very best out of your time with the game? Well, for me, one of the greatest options available is a soundbar.

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You don’t want to miss out on the spacious sound of GTA 6, and you certainly don’t want tinny audio when bumping tunes on the radio — something that your basic TV speakers will likely subject you to. So, I’ve compiled a list of the best soundbars for GTA 6 by combining Rob's thoughts on the audio and sound design of the game with my own years of testing audio-visual gear, with plenty of amazing options for everyone — no matter your budget. Without further ado, then, let’s get right into my top picks.

The best soundbars for GTA 6: my personal recommendations

1. The budget-friendly bar: Sony HT-SF150

(Image credit: Future)

I can’t even count the number of times I’ve recommended this soundbar on both hands — and if I could, I’d have an alarmingly high number of fingers.

The Sony HT-SF150 (known as the Sony HT-S100F in the US) is a budget soundbar done right in every sense. Rather than attempting to cram the fanciest features, like Dolby Atmos support or ultra-powerful bass, into a cheap and compact package, it mainly focuses on the fundamentals — which it gets absolutely spot on.

You’ll never have to second-guess what Lucia or Jason say thanks to this soundbar’s excellent handling of dialogue, and there are plenty of sound modes, including a Night option for playing in the early hours of the morning. And although this unit won’t provide palpable bass, I was impressed with the quality of its low-end output thanks to the built-in bass reflex speaker, which will give a bit more oomph to explosions than your basic TV sound.

One of my favorite things about this model, though, is its use of Sony’s S-Force Front Surround virtual processing, which endeavors to emulate “cinema-style surround sound”. This is great for adding a bit more width to the sound of GTA 6’s vibrant world, and will help the soundbar to map the movement of the on-screen chaos more effectively.

This soundbar is often available for less than $100 / £100, and it’s far better than most of the competition in this price range, so if you want to upgrade your audio setup for GTA 6 without breaking the bank, this is the model to go for.

2. The sonically stellar step-up: Klipsch Flexus Core 100

(Image credit: Future)

As much as I love the previous entry, it's admittedly an entry-level option, so why don’t we take things up a notch, eh? And the Klipsch Flexus Core 100 feels like a very natural step-up.

You can often scoop this one up for less than $300 / £300, which is still relatively affordable. But there are a lot of big improvements to be found here, including Dolby Atmos support and considerably stronger bass output.

Yes, when I tested the Klipsch Flexus Core 100, I was wowed by this lil’ soundbar's seismic bass output, with a deep rumble that filled every inch of our testing room. Its powerful bass will be excellent for GTA 6’s firefights, but also for its soundtrack, as Rob explained: “Background music during missions can be quite synthy with prominent beats and bass, and this complements the action really, really nicely — especially when you’re going through, sneaking about or breaking into places”.

Powerful bass never comes at the expense of crystal-clear dialogue, though, and Atmos effects are well-replicated considering the absence of dedicated up-firing drivers. This means that you may not get the almost-tangible height effects that a soundbar with ‘true’ Atmos provides, but the Flexus Core 100 still plates up sound with delicious depth and multi-dimensionality.

3. The premium yet compact option: Sonos Beam Ultra

(Image credit: Future)

This next entry currently reigns supreme in our guide to the best soundbars, and for good reason. The Sonos Beam Ultra is, without doubt, one of the greatest soundbars I’ve had the pleasure of testing, offering a brilliant blend of cinematic sound, exquisite design, and wonderful value for money.

Like the previous two entries, this soundbar is still a compact, single-box model, but it provides a huge jump in quality. First of all, the Beam Ultra has dedicated up-firing drivers, meaning you get true Atmos, and the verticality of sound — as well as the width — that this soundbar provides is absolutely sensational. It's perfect for truly immersing yourself in the shenanigans of Vice City.

For such a small soundbar, the bass on offer is astonishing. Whether I was gaming or watching Dolby Atmos movies, I was stunned by the bar’s ability to reach down to the deepest depths with a confident and regimented delivery.

The Beam Ultra can also get seriously loud while still maintaining its composure with movies and music alike, which is ideal for an audio-visual spectacle like GTA 6. Rob spoke to me about a particular montage that's teamed with a famous Dire Straits song, where visual and audio are matched perfectly to the song's beats, and this, he said, is “something you can’t imagine listening to quietly”.

This soundbar is incredibly feature-rich, with a top-class speech enhancement mode, Wi-Fi streaming for high-res music listening, and a companion app for adjusting height effects, EQ, and more. Sure, at $699 / £699 / AU$1,099, it’s by no means cheap, but there aren’t many soundbars in this price category that get close to the Beam Ultra in terms of all-round quality.

4. The multi-box maestro: Samsung HW-Q800F

(Image credit: Future / Aardman Animations)

As amazing as the Sonos Beam Ultra is, it’s still a single-box solution — but what if you want to take things further? Well, the Samsung HW-Q800F could be the perfect pick, as it also delivers sublime sound and Dolby Atmos capabilities, and packs in a separate sub.

With a standalone sub, you’ll feel like you’re playing GTA 6 in a movie theater — forget the living room. The sub packs in almighty low-end power, giving every bass hit, blast, and thump serious venom. Said sub is also paired right out of the box, so you won’t have any confusing set-up processes to sift through.

Beyond its raucous bass, the HW-Q800F is a marvel. It supports both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X and whips up an imposing sense of space, with the noise of gunfire sure to sound as if it's firing into the corners of your room as you play. That’s perfect for the moments where you want to be aware of cops running up on you, or simply want to enjoy the gorgeous sounds of nature in wild areas.

Something else that this 5.1.2 channel model has over the aforementioned entries is HDMI passthrough. This means that you can plug your PS5 or Xbox directly into the soundbar without any trade-offs to picture or audio — a big plus given that you’ll already be taking up a precious HDMI slot to use the soundbar itself.

Mix in some awesome customization options in the SmartThings app, surprisingly strong music playback over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, and the ability to pair compatible surround speakers, and the Samsung HW-Q800F is more than worthy of the five-star score I bestowed upon it. Despite a seemingly high launch price, you can often find it now for less than $600 / £500 — bargain!

5. The ultimate surround sound system: JBL Bar 1300MK2

(Image credit: Future)

It's all been building to this: the most luxurious, powerful, three-dimensional, and glorious soundbar on this list: the JBL Bar 1300MK2.

This soundbar is one of the most feature-rich, sonically gifted systems that money can buy, with a main soundbar, sub, and detachable rear speakers which are fully wireless (and can even be used as standalone Bluetooth speakers). It’s the most powerful soundbar I’ve tested by a mile, with a gargantuan maximum power output of almost 2,500W across a total of 29 drivers.

When it comes to surround sound performance, this model is hard to beat, with top-tier Atmos effects and MultiBeam 3.0 technology, which uses beamforming and digital processing to create ultra-immersive audio.

Again, there’s a Night mode, which uses the detachable speakers for late-night gaming sessions; there are loads of connectivity options for playing GTA 6 or listening to music; and there are loads of ways to personalize sound to your specific tastes in the soundbar’s companion software.

This bar supplies rippling bass, word-perfect dialogue, and has a great handling of dynamics for more sudden in-game sounds. It’s also amazing for music, which Rob would undoubtedly appreciate, as he shared that his favorite moments from GTA 6 came from “listening to 80s music while driving around at night under the neon lights”.

As our sit-down came to an end, Rob told me that GTA 6 is “one of the coolest games I’ve ever played, one of the most technically accomplished games I’ve ever played, and one of the best games I’ve ever played”. So, if you want that generational experience to truly blossom, then the JBL Bar 1300MK2 is all you need. I’ve spotted it going for less than $1,200 / £1,200 lately, and for the sheer versatility, might, and talent of this model, it's worth every last penny.

Curated by Curated by Harry Padoan Social Links Navigation Senior Writer, Reviews I'm a Senior Reviews Writer here at TechRadar, where I cover a blend of audio-visual gear as well as the latest gaming software and hardware releases. I've spent years testing soundbars and have reviewed everything from compact budget-friendly models to premium multi-box surround sound systems, meaning I know exactly what makes a standout model. All of the soundbars in this list have been tested by me personally in our dedicated TV testing space at Future Labs, so they've truly had to impress me to earn a spot on this list.

Thoughts from Thoughts from Rob Dwiar Social Links Navigation Managing Editor, TechRadar Gaming and Streaming Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming and Streaming. He joined in 2023 as the Deputy Editor of TechRadar Gaming (TRG), and was a Commissioning Editor and writer at sister-site GamesRadar+ for nearly five years before then, and has multiple years of games media and games writing experience under his belt, with a variety of bylines at games publications, but also in the world of gardens and landscapes. He has spent around 100 hours playing Grand Theft Auto 6 and wrote our review, awarding it a five-star rating. You'll find his thoughts on the sonic wonders of Rockstar's blockbuster hit scattered throughout this guide.

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