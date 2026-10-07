Amazon Prime Day is a superb time to invest in a new soundbar, with compelling deals such as 31% off the Sony Bravia Theater 6 System at $548 (was $799.99) in the US or nearly one-fifth off the ludicrously powerful, Bang & Olufsen-tuned TCL A65K soundbar system at £189 (was £249) in the UK.

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Some of the best soundbars around are being discounted for Prime Day. As ever, Amazon is slashing the prices of its own hardware such as the Fire TV Soundbar at $79.99 (was $119.99) in the US and £87.99 (was £119.99) in the UK. You'll find some other big names in there too, including some of the best-known audio and home theater brands, as well as some ultra-affordable bargains for buyers on a budget.

We'll list the best US Prime Day soundbar deals first and then the best UK Prime Day soundbar deals immediately afterwards.

Soundbar deals - US

Today's best Prime Day soundbar deals in the US

Bose TV Speaker (2nd Gen): was $299 now $199 at Amazon The Bose TV Speaker is an Amazon best-seller, and in our review we spent many hours listening to it for music and movies. It doesn't do 3D sound such as Atmos or DTS:X but it sounds great, it looks good and the built-in bass boost delivers extra punch for a more cinematic experience. Read more Read less ▼

Sony Bravia Theater 6 System: was $799.99 now $548 at Amazon We really like the Bravia Theater 6 soundbar: it sounds good, it delivers big bass and in this bundle, it's a full surround sound system with a powerful subwoofer and satellite speakers. Upfiring Atmos drivers deliver a proper 3D audio experience, and this Prime Day deal solves the only real issue we had with it: it's usually pretty expensive. At this price it's a great buy. Read more Read less ▼

JBL Bar 1000 Soundbar bundle: was $1,199.95 now $699.95 at Amazon The big difference between this bundle and the JBL Bar 800 one is that you're getting even more surround sound: 7.1.4 channel sound and the "gripping" JBL Bar 1000 at the center of it. It's a great system with lots of connectivity options and lots of flexibility thanks to its wireless speakers and sub. We called it "fun, powerful and versatile," because it is. Read more Read less ▼

Sonos Arc Ultra Soundbar: was $1,099 now $899 at Amazon This is the big daddy or mommy of the Sonos soundbar family, and at full price we described it as "the best one-box Dolby Atmos soundbar for the price". It has seriously impressive bass for something so compact; superbly balanced sound with clear dialog; and convincing Dolby Atmos positioning and 3D audio layering. Read more Read less ▼

More Prime Day deals in the US

Soundbar deals - UK

Today's best Prime Day soundbar deals in the UK

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar: was £119.99 now £87.99 at Amazon As we said in our Amazon Fire TV Soundbar review, "viewers looking to add a single soundbar to improve upon their TV's built-in speakers won't be disappointed, and when Prime Day discounts arrive Amazon's soundbar could end up being even better value." And lo, Prime Day arrived, and the discounts did deliver. This is a great first soundbar for simple setups. Read more Read less ▼

Majority 5.1 Soundbar with Subwoofer bundle: was £149.95 now £102.90 at Amazon Majority specialise in making useful and affordable home audio products, and this combination of soundbar and subwoofer has a very impressive spec for the price: 5.1 surround sound with wired speakers, Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth 5.3 and HDMI eARC plus a subwoofer for low-end thump. You can also use it with a PC or use its optical input to connect an external sound source. Read more Read less ▼

Sonos Ray: was £199 now £152 at Amazon We really like the Sonos Ray soundbar: as we said in our Sonos Ray review it delivers "big, well balanced sound" and you can expand it with additional speakers to create a surround sound setup. This deal takes a decent amount off the usual RRP, taking the Ray into much more affordable territory. Read more Read less ▼

TCL A65K-UK Soundbar and Subwoofer: was £249 now £189 at Amazon This 3.1.2 Dolby Atmos soundbar may look small but it packs a big punch: while it's made for smaller TVs rather than giant ones it delivers 460W of Bang & Olufsen-tuned cinematic sound and, thanks to its wireless subwoofer, lots of low end too. Read more Read less ▼

Hisense AX5125H Soundbar bundle: was £209 now £194 at Amazon Hisense's surround sound bundle doesn't get a massive Prime Day discount, but this deal takes its already ultra-affordable bundle below the £200 mark. For very little money you're getting a 5.1.2 channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer and wireless rear speakers, upfiring drivers and 500W of power with Dolby Atmos support. Read more Read less ▼

More Prime Day deals in the UK