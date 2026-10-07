Looking for a new soundbar? Prime Day is the perfect time to grab one — these 6 deals on models from Sonos, Sony and more are our top picks
Serious savings on soundbars from the simplest, smallest models to neighbor-scaring high-powered home cinema setups
Amazon Prime Day is a superb time to invest in a new soundbar, with compelling deals such as 31% off the Sony Bravia Theater 6 System at $548 (was $799.99) in the US or nearly one-fifth off the ludicrously powerful, Bang & Olufsen-tuned TCL A65K soundbar system at £189 (was £249) in the UK.
• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale
Some of the best soundbars around are being discounted for Prime Day. As ever, Amazon is slashing the prices of its own hardware such as the Fire TV Soundbar at $79.99 (was $119.99) in the US and £87.99 (was £119.99) in the UK. You'll find some other big names in there too, including some of the best-known audio and home theater brands, as well as some ultra-affordable bargains for buyers on a budget.
We'll list the best US Prime Day soundbar deals first and then the best UK Prime Day soundbar deals immediately afterwards.
Soundbar deals - US
Today's best Prime Day soundbar deals in the US
Looking to upgrade your TV's speakers? As we said in our Amazon Fire TV Soundbar review, if you upgrade with this you won't be disappointed: it makes a huge difference to your TV's audio. It doesn't take up much room and right now, it won't make a big dent in your bank balance either.
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The Bose TV Speaker is an Amazon best-seller, and in our review we spent many hours listening to it for music and movies. It doesn't do 3D sound such as Atmos or DTS:X but it sounds great, it looks good and the built-in bass boost delivers extra punch for a more cinematic experience.
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In our Sonos Beam (Gen 2) review we hailed it as "the perfect soundbar for smaller spaces." It delivers great audio, looks great too, and it's a big improvement on the first-gen. It delivers virtual Dolby Atmos, HDMI eARC and excellent integration with Sonos's home theater and multi-room ecosystem.
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We really like the Bravia Theater 6 soundbar: it sounds good, it delivers big bass and in this bundle, it's a full surround sound system with a powerful subwoofer and satellite speakers. Upfiring Atmos drivers deliver a proper 3D audio experience, and this Prime Day deal solves the only real issue we had with it: it's usually pretty expensive. At this price it's a great buy.
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Here's another brilliant bundle: a full 5.1.2 surround system based around the excellent JBL Bar 800 soundbar. We haven't reviewed this specific model, but we loved its even bigger brother, the JBL Bar 1000MK2: JBL's soundbars deliver engaging, highly versatile and cinematic audio and are a good fit for even unusual room setups.
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The big difference between this bundle and the JBL Bar 800 one is that you're getting even more surround sound: 7.1.4 channel sound and the "gripping" JBL Bar 1000 at the center of it. It's a great system with lots of connectivity options and lots of flexibility thanks to its wireless speakers and sub. We called it "fun, powerful and versatile," because it is.
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This is the big daddy or mommy of the Sonos soundbar family, and at full price we described it as "the best one-box Dolby Atmos soundbar for the price". It has seriously impressive bass for something so compact; superbly balanced sound with clear dialog; and convincing Dolby Atmos positioning and 3D audio layering.
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More Prime Day deals in the US
- Amazon Devices: Fire Sticks & Echo from $18
- Amazon Haul: viral gadgets, tech & appliances from $1.36
- Apple: MacBooks, AirPods & AirTags from $28
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs from $69.99
- Headphones: 50% off Beats, Bose & Samsung
- Laptops: Apple, HP & Dell from $199
- Mattresses: Sealy, Serta & more from $89
- Smartwatches: up to 36% off Garmin & Apple
- Vacuums: Dyson, Shark & Bissell from $49
Soundbar deals - UK
Today's best Prime Day soundbar deals in the UK
As we said in our Amazon Fire TV Soundbar review, "viewers looking to add a single soundbar to improve upon their TV's built-in speakers won't be disappointed, and when Prime Day discounts arrive Amazon's soundbar could end up being even better value." And lo, Prime Day arrived, and the discounts did deliver. This is a great first soundbar for simple setups.
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Majority specialise in making useful and affordable home audio products, and this combination of soundbar and subwoofer has a very impressive spec for the price: 5.1 surround sound with wired speakers, Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth 5.3 and HDMI eARC plus a subwoofer for low-end thump. You can also use it with a PC or use its optical input to connect an external sound source.
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We really like the Sonos Ray soundbar: as we said in our Sonos Ray review it delivers "big, well balanced sound" and you can expand it with additional speakers to create a surround sound setup. This deal takes a decent amount off the usual RRP, taking the Ray into much more affordable territory.
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This 3.1.2 Dolby Atmos soundbar may look small but it packs a big punch: while it's made for smaller TVs rather than giant ones it delivers 460W of Bang & Olufsen-tuned cinematic sound and, thanks to its wireless subwoofer, lots of low end too.
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Hisense's surround sound bundle doesn't get a massive Prime Day discount, but this deal takes its already ultra-affordable bundle below the £200 mark. For very little money you're getting a 5.1.2 channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer and wireless rear speakers, upfiring drivers and 500W of power with Dolby Atmos support.
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Sonos's compact soundbar delivers the great sound you'd expect from Sonos as well as the usual home theater and multiroom capability. It looks good, sounds good, delivers convincing virtual Dolby Atmos and has HDMI eARC. In our Sonos Beam (Gen 2) review we said it was "the perfect soundbar for smaller spaces."
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More Prime Day deals in the UK
- Amazon Prime: get a 30-day free trial
- Amazon Devices: up to 67% off Fire, Ring & Blink
- Amazon Haul: extra 15% off for Prime members
- Appliances: up to 40% off Ninja & De'Longhi
- Beauty: up to 60% off Philips & Oral-B
- Essentials: cleaning & groceries from £2
- Fashion: up to 50% off
- Gaming: record-low Nintendo Switch 2
- Headphones: up to 50% off Anker & Sony
- Laptops: up to £800 off Microsoft & Asus
- Tablets: up to 50% off Fire tablets
- TVs: from £129.99
- Vacuums: up to 50% off Shark & Dyson
- Wearables: Samsung & Oura from £31
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Contributor
Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than twenty books. Her latest, a love letter to music titled Small Town Joy, is on sale now. She is the singer in spectacularly obscure Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.
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