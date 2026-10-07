I've tested dozens of Dolby Atmos soundbars, but the Sonos Beam Gen 2 is easily among the greatest compact options on the market — and I'd buy it today for one key reason
A scorching Sonos saving
Looking for a compact soundbar with Dolby Atmos audio and excellent dialogue clarity? The Sonos Beam Gen 2 is what you're after, and right now it's available at a seriously temping low price. You can grab the Sonos Beam Gen 2 for $359 (was $499) in the US, and just £338 (was £449) in the UK today in the Amazon Prime Day sales.
• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale
I've used the Sonos Beam Gen 2 extensively and its punchy bass output, crystal-clear dialogue and expansive soundstage wow me every time. It's an ideal pick for two main reasons: firstly, it's incredibly compact, making it convenient for anyone who wants quality audio but is working with a smaller space. And secondly, it's a lot more affordable than a lot of Dolby Atmos soundbars. Whether you want it for your small apartment, you want a more affordable option, or both, this is the soundbar I'd recommend for you.
Scroll down to find the best prices on the Sonos Beam Gen 2 and to learn why I still love this soundbar after using it for multiple years.
Today's best Sonos Beam Gen 2 deal in the US
The Sonos Beam Gen 2 is the ultimate compact option. It provides convincing and expansive Dolby Atmos audio, clear dialogue, and Wi-Fi support for streaming music, making it perfect for movie and music lovers. It's also highly customizable via the Sonos app, and shines with a modern, understated look. At this price, it's incredibly easy for me to recommend.
Today's best Sonos Beam Gen 2 deal in the UK
The Sonos Beam Gen 2 is an exemplary compact soundbar, with immersive and engrossing Dolby Atmos audio, a gorgeous modern design, and a fantastic feature-set. It's also incredibly easy to set-up and use, and has Wi-Fi support for higher-res music streaming. At this price, it's an absolute steal.
I've used the Sonos Beam Gen 2 extensively during my years testing audio-visual gadgets here at TechRadar, and it's never failed to impress me.
One area in which it excels is with its bass output. It provides palpable low-end sound when you consider that it's such a small model, helping dark, ambient movie scores and high-octane action sequences feel super-impactful.
But that roaring bass doesn't come at the expense of other sounds in the frequency range. The Beam Gen 2 provides clear, well-defined dialogue, especially with the Speech Enhancement feature switched on. It also handles higher-pitched sounds with ease, and when watching Dolby Atmos movies, its ability to whip up a wide, expansive soundstage is something to behold.
Sure, the lack of dedicated height channels means you're getting Dolby Atmos using software processing and virtual height channels (rather than real, physical upward-firing drivers), but the Beam Gen 2 still sounds convincingly immersive. You can also customize its sound in the Sonos app, pair up supported Sonos speakers to turn it into a soundbar system, or even transfer audio over to your Sonos Ace or Sonos Ace Ultra headphones if you want to indulge in a private listening session.
The Beam Gen 2's compact size also makes it perfect for apartment living, or for adding to a spare room. It's an excellent small soundbar, and at this price, it's well worth snapping up — but be quick, Amazon Prime Day is almost over!
More Prime Day deals in the US
- Amazon Devices: Fire Sticks & Echo from $18
- Amazon Haul: viral gadgets, tech & appliances from $1.36
- Apple: MacBooks, AirPods & AirTags from $28
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs from $69.99
- Headphones: 50% off Beats, Bose & Samsung
- Laptops: Apple, HP & Dell from $199
- Mattresses: Sealy, Serta & more from $89
- Smartwatches: up to 36% off Garmin & Apple
- Vacuums: Dyson, Shark & Bissell from $49
More Prime Day deals in the UK
- Amazon Prime: get a 30-day free trial
- Amazon Devices: up to 67% off Fire, Ring & Blink
- Amazon Haul: extra 15% off for Prime members
- Appliances: up to 40% off Ninja & De'Longhi
- Beauty: up to 60% off Philips & Oral-B
- Essentials: cleaning & groceries from £2
- Fashion: up to 50% off
- Gaming: record-low Nintendo Switch 2
- Headphones: up to 50% off Anker & Sony
- Laptops: up to £800 off Microsoft & Asus
- Tablets: up to 50% off Fire tablets
- TVs: from £129.99
- Vacuums: up to 50% off Shark & Dyson
- Wearables: Samsung & Oura from £31
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Harry is a Senior Reviews Writer for TechRadar. He reviews everything from party speakers to wall chargers and has a particular interest in the worlds of audio and gaming. Harry has a background in business tech journalism, particularly around the telecoms industry.
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