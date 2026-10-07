Looking for a compact soundbar with Dolby Atmos audio and excellent dialogue clarity? The Sonos Beam Gen 2 is what you're after, and right now it's available at a seriously temping low price. You can grab the Sonos Beam Gen 2 for $359 (was $499) in the US, and just £338 (was £449) in the UK today in the Amazon Prime Day sales.

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I've used the Sonos Beam Gen 2 extensively and its punchy bass output, crystal-clear dialogue and expansive soundstage wow me every time. It's an ideal pick for two main reasons: firstly, it's incredibly compact, making it convenient for anyone who wants quality audio but is working with a smaller space. And secondly, it's a lot more affordable than a lot of Dolby Atmos soundbars. Whether you want it for your small apartment, you want a more affordable option, or both, this is the soundbar I'd recommend for you.

Scroll down to find the best prices on the Sonos Beam Gen 2 and to learn why I still love this soundbar after using it for multiple years.

Today's best Sonos Beam Gen 2 deal in the US

Save $140 Sonos Beam Gen 2: was $499 now $359 at Amazon The Sonos Beam Gen 2 is the ultimate compact option. It provides convincing and expansive Dolby Atmos audio, clear dialogue, and Wi-Fi support for streaming music, making it perfect for movie and music lovers. It's also highly customizable via the Sonos app, and shines with a modern, understated look. At this price, it's incredibly easy for me to recommend.

Today's best Sonos Beam Gen 2 deal in the UK

Save £111 Sonos Beam Gen 2: was £449 now £338 at Amazon The Sonos Beam Gen 2 is an exemplary compact soundbar, with immersive and engrossing Dolby Atmos audio, a gorgeous modern design, and a fantastic feature-set. It's also incredibly easy to set-up and use, and has Wi-Fi support for higher-res music streaming. At this price, it's an absolute steal.

I've used the Sonos Beam Gen 2 extensively during my years testing audio-visual gadgets here at TechRadar, and it's never failed to impress me.

One area in which it excels is with its bass output. It provides palpable low-end sound when you consider that it's such a small model, helping dark, ambient movie scores and high-octane action sequences feel super-impactful.

But that roaring bass doesn't come at the expense of other sounds in the frequency range. The Beam Gen 2 provides clear, well-defined dialogue, especially with the Speech Enhancement feature switched on. It also handles higher-pitched sounds with ease, and when watching Dolby Atmos movies, its ability to whip up a wide, expansive soundstage is something to behold.

Sure, the lack of dedicated height channels means you're getting Dolby Atmos using software processing and virtual height channels (rather than real, physical upward-firing drivers), but the Beam Gen 2 still sounds convincingly immersive. You can also customize its sound in the Sonos app, pair up supported Sonos speakers to turn it into a soundbar system, or even transfer audio over to your Sonos Ace or Sonos Ace Ultra headphones if you want to indulge in a private listening session.

The Beam Gen 2's compact size also makes it perfect for apartment living, or for adding to a spare room. It's an excellent small soundbar, and at this price, it's well worth snapping up — but be quick, Amazon Prime Day is almost over!

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