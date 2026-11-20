“The best power station upgrade you shouldn't ignore” is on sale at Amazon
DJI's Power 1000 V2 combines a 1,024Wh LFP battery with 2,600W of output and a full recharge in under an hour. Amazon has it for $469.99
If you want a fast-charging backup battery for outages, camping, or drone shoots, the DJI Power 1000 V2 is $399.98 at Amazon.
● Best for: Drone pilots, creators, and anyone who wants serious backup power that recharges fast
● The deal: The DJI Power 1000 V2 portable power station is $469.99 (was $699) at Amazon
● Why we like it: A 1,024Wh LFP battery, 2,600W of AC output, a full recharge in about 56 minutes, dual 140W USB-C ports, and 10ms UPS switching
A 1,024Wh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery with 2,600W of continuous AC output. It charges from 0 to 80% in about 37 minutes and fully in about 56 minutes, and includes two 140W USB-C ports, an SDC port for fast-charging DJI drone batteries, 10ms UPS switchover, and app control through DJI's Home app.
Why We Recommend It
Our sister site T3 tested the Power 1000 V2 for a month and called it the best power station upgrade you shouldn't ignore, describing it as a meaningful refinement of the original with higher output, faster charging, and an improved UPS mode. The 2,600W output is high for a 1kWh unit, so it can run kettles, microwaves, and power tools. The one limit is capacity: 1,024Wh won't keep big appliances running for long.
For more top picks, see our guide to the best portable power stations.
Price Context & Historical Value
Amazon lists it at $699, so the saving is substantial. If you've been waiting for a deal on a fast-charging 1kWh station, this is a good time to buy.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the DJI Power 1000 V2 if...
you fly DJI drones and want fast battery charging in the field, you want a backup battery that refills in under an hour, or you need high output to run power-hungry appliances briefly.
❌ Skip the DJI Power 1000 V2 if...
you need to run large appliances for hours during an outage, where a 2kWh unit is a better fit, you want a light unit to carry far, or you'd prefer a brand with a longer track record in power stations.
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Bryan M. Wolfe is a staff writer at TechRadar, iMore, and wherever Future can use him. Though his passion is Apple-based products, he doesn't have a problem using Windows and Android. Bryan's a single father of a 15-year-old daughter and a puppy, Isabelle. Thanks for reading!
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