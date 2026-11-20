If you want a fast-charging backup battery for outages, camping, or drone shoots, the DJI Power 1000 V2 is $399.98 at Amazon.

● Best for: Drone pilots, creators, and anyone who wants serious backup power that recharges fast

● The deal: The DJI Power 1000 V2 portable power station is $469.99 (was $699) at Amazon

● Why we like it: A 1,024Wh LFP battery, 2,600W of AC output, a full recharge in about 56 minutes, dual 140W USB-C ports, and 10ms UPS switching

Save $229.01 DJI Power 1000 V2: was $699 now $469.99 at Amazon A 1,024Wh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery with 2,600W of continuous AC output. It charges from 0 to 80% in about 37 minutes and fully in about 56 minutes, and includes two 140W USB-C ports, an SDC port for fast-charging DJI drone batteries, 10ms UPS switchover, and app control through DJI's Home app.

Why We Recommend It

Our sister site T3 tested the Power 1000 V2 for a month and called it the best power station upgrade you shouldn't ignore, describing it as a meaningful refinement of the original with higher output, faster charging, and an improved UPS mode. The 2,600W output is high for a 1kWh unit, so it can run kettles, microwaves, and power tools. The one limit is capacity: 1,024Wh won't keep big appliances running for long.

For more top picks, see our guide to the best portable power stations.

Price Context & Historical Value

Amazon lists it at $699, so the saving is substantial. If you've been waiting for a deal on a fast-charging 1kWh station, this is a good time to buy.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the DJI Power 1000 V2 if...

you fly DJI drones and want fast battery charging in the field, you want a backup battery that refills in under an hour, or you need high output to run power-hungry appliances briefly.

❌ Skip the DJI Power 1000 V2 if...

you need to run large appliances for hours during an outage, where a 2kWh unit is a better fit, you want a light unit to carry far, or you'd prefer a brand with a longer track record in power stations.