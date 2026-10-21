DJI might not be as well-known in the power supply space as Anker, Bluetti, EcoFlow, or Jackery, but its range of portable power stations have proved rather impressive in our tests. I find them particularly good for drone operators, since the units feature SDC ports for charging DJI drones. But that's not the only use for these power stations.

The DJI Power 1000 V2, currently $400 (was $600) at Amazon, is a prime example of that, with its 1,024Wh battery capacity, 2,600W output, and a port selection that makes it well-suited for home backup during emergency power outages.

• Best for: Drone operators charging multiple devices on the move, or home-owners wanting emergency backup power for appliances, electronics, and outdoor equipment.

• What we like: The DJI Power 1000 V2 is a portable battery station that can also come along on camping trips, RV adventures, and outdoor challenges.

Today's best portable power station deal

Why we recommend it

The DJI Power 1000 V2 combines a 1,024Wh battery with 2,600W of continuous AC output, making it capable of running a wide range of appliances.

DJI claims the battery can recharge from empty to 80% in 37 minutes, while a full charge takes approximately 56 minutes (under suitable conditions). The station uses lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry for long-term durability, and it is rated for 4,000 charge cycles while retaining at least 80% of its original capacity.

You get two AC outlets, two USB-A ports, and two USB-C ports capable of delivering up to 140W each. There's also SDC and SDC Lite ports for charging DJI drones. Alongside this, the unit has a UPS function with an approximately 10ms switching time to allow compatible equipment to continue receiving power when the mains supply is interrupted. For overnight use, the company quotes noise levels as low as 26dB. DJI offers up to five years of warranty coverage.

For more picks, we've tested out the best portable power stations and the best DJI drones.

Price context & historical value

Usually priced at $699, the current deal brings the DJI Power 1000 V2 down to $399.98. That's a saving of $299.02, equivalent to approximately 43%.

It's the lowest price I've personally seen for this model and its combination of battery capacity, continuous output, and rapid recharging make it a great deal.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the DJI Power 1000 V2 if...

You want a portable source of electricity for camping, RV trips, outdoor work, or occasional power outages. The 2,600W output gives you flexibility and the fast recharge time reduces how long the battery needs to remain connected to mains power. The dual 140W USB-C ports are also useful.

❌ Skip the DJI Power 1000 V2 if...

You need to run large household appliances for extended periods during an outage. Yes, the 2,600W output can handle substantial loads, but the 1,024Wh battery capacity limits how long it can sustain them.