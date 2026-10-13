'One of the best portable power stations': The Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 is our top pick for power outage prep at $519
This reliable off-grid unit has a 1070Wh capacity, 1500W output, and fast charging
The Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 is one of our favorite off-grid power units. Combining a 1070Wh battery, 1500W output, and fast charging, we called it "one of the best portable power stations around, a solid choice and one of the most robust and reliable options available," after testing this one out.
That 1070Wh capacity means it can run a range of everyday electronics, while the unit delivers 1500W of continuous AC output, with a 3000W surge rating for devices that require more power when starting.
• Best for: Homeowners preparing for power outages, campers, RV owners, and anyone needing portable electricity for laptops, phones, small appliances, and other compatible devices.
• The deal: The Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station in Dune White is now $519 (was $589) at Jackery. Don't want white? The black model is also on sale at $499 (was $559).
Today's top Jackery portable power station deal
This Dune White version of the Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 features a 1070Wh LiFePO4 battery, 1500W AC output, three AC outlets, dual USB-C ports, USB-A charging, optional solar input, and a five-year warranty for buyers.
Black model: now $499 (was $559).
Why we recommend it
In his 4.5-star review, our expert Alastair said the Jackery Explorer 1000 V2's "feature set makes it an ideal choice for anyone needing mains-style power away from the home or office and will run most domestic appliances up to 1500W without issue. What's more, the added features make it a durable choice when working off-site, as well as packing in features that make it a great choice for home power backup with UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) technology."
There are three AC outlets, two USB-C ports, a USB-A port, and a 12V car outlet. One USB-C port supports up to 100W output, the second offers up to 30W, and the USB-A port provides up to 18W.
Emergency Super Charge mode can top up the battery from 0% to 100% in an hour, and the power station uses LiFePO4 battery chemistry, with the cells rated for 4000 charging cycles before capacity falls to 70% of the original level. Its ChargeShield 2.0 protection system is designed to manage charging and battery safety, and you get a five-year warranty.
You can recharge the power station using compatible solar panels, including Jackery's bifacial 200W panels, making it useful for longer outdoor trips.
Price context & historical value
The Dune White Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 has dropped from $589 to $519, giving you a $70 saving (approximately 12%). There's also a Black version of the power station with the same features. This sells for $559 and is currently priced at $499, a $60 saving.
This isn't an all-time low though, as the Explorer 1000 v2 was available for $449 last year. For more options, take a look at our roundup of the best portable power stations we've tested.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the Dune White Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 if...
You want a portable backup power source for essential electronics during outages, camping trips, or other situations where mains electricity isn't guaranteed. The 1070Wh battery and 1500W output can power a wide range of compatible devices.
❌ Skip the Dune White Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 if...
You need to run high-power appliances such as large electric heaters that exceed the 1500W continuous output limit. For occasional smartphone or laptop charging, a smaller and less expensive portable power station would be better.
More Jackery portable power stations deals
Delivers 3584Wh capacity, expandable to 21kWh, with 3600W output, LiFePO4 battery technology, 6000 charging cycles, quiet 30dB operation, portable wheeled design, and support for 120V and 240V home appliances.
Delivers 7200W rated power and 14,400W surge output, supporting 120V and 240V appliances, including air conditioners and water heaters. Provides up to 13 days of backup power for home emergencies.
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Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
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