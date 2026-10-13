The Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 is one of our favorite off-grid power units. Combining a 1070Wh battery, 1500W output, and fast charging, we called it "one of the best portable power stations around, a solid choice and one of the most robust and reliable options available," after testing this one out.

That 1070Wh capacity means it can run a range of everyday electronics, while the unit delivers 1500W of continuous AC output, with a 3000W surge rating for devices that require more power when starting.

• Best for: Homeowners preparing for power outages, campers, RV owners, and anyone needing portable electricity for laptops, phones, small appliances, and other compatible devices.

• The deal: The Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station in Dune White is now $519 (was $589) at Jackery. Don't want white? The black model is also on sale at $499 (was $559).

Today's top Jackery portable power station deal

Why we recommend it

In his 4.5-star review, our expert Alastair said the Jackery Explorer 1000 V2's "feature set makes it an ideal choice for anyone needing mains-style power away from the home or office and will run most domestic appliances up to 1500W without issue. What's more, the added features make it a durable choice when working off-site, as well as packing in features that make it a great choice for home power backup with UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) technology."

There are three AC outlets, two USB-C ports, a USB-A port, and a 12V car outlet. One USB-C port supports up to 100W output, the second offers up to 30W, and the USB-A port provides up to 18W.

Emergency Super Charge mode can top up the battery from 0% to 100% in an hour, and the power station uses LiFePO4 battery chemistry, with the cells rated for 4000 charging cycles before capacity falls to 70% of the original level. Its ChargeShield 2.0 protection system is designed to manage charging and battery safety, and you get a five-year warranty.

You can recharge the power station using compatible solar panels, including Jackery's bifacial 200W panels, making it useful for longer outdoor trips.

Price context & historical value

The Dune White Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 has dropped from $589 to $519, giving you a $70 saving (approximately 12%). There's also a Black version of the power station with the same features. This sells for $559 and is currently priced at $499, a $60 saving.

This isn't an all-time low though, as the Explorer 1000 v2 was available for $449 last year. For more options, take a look at our roundup of the best portable power stations we've tested.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Dune White Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 if...

You want a portable backup power source for essential electronics during outages, camping trips, or other situations where mains electricity isn't guaranteed. The 1070Wh battery and 1500W output can power a wide range of compatible devices.

❌ Skip the Dune White Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 if...

You need to run high-power appliances such as large electric heaters that exceed the 1500W continuous output limit. For occasional smartphone or laptop charging, a smaller and less expensive portable power station would be better.