If you want enough backup power to keep your fridge, lights, and internet running through a long outage, the EcoFlow Delta 3 Max is $854 at Amazon.

● Best for: Homeowners who want longer-lasting backup power during outages

● The deal: The EcoFlow Delta 3 Max (2,048Wh) portable power station is $854 (was $1,199) at Amazon

● Why we like it: A 2,048Wh LFP battery, 2,400W of AC output, fast wall charging, automatic UPS switchover, and app control

Save $345 Ecoflow Delta 3 Max: was $1,199 now $854 at Amazon A 2,048Wh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery with 2,400W of continuous AC output. EcoFlow's X-Stream fast charging refills it quickly from the wall, it switches to battery power automatically during an outage, and you can monitor and control it from the EcoFlow app.

Why We Recommend It

EcoFlow has consistently scored well in our power station tests, and the Delta 3 Max is the step up for people who find 1kWh units too small for real outages. Twice the capacity means you can run a fridge, router, and lights far longer before it needs a recharge. We haven't reviewed this exact model, though our sister site T3 was impressed with the larger Delta 3 Max Plus.

For more top picks, see our guide to the best portable power stations.

Price Context & Historical Value

The Delta 3 Max dropped by about $450 at Amazon during its spring sale, and we saw it around $850 in February, so $854 isn't its best price. It's still a solid $345 off the $1,199 list price. If you need it before winter storms, it's a reasonable buy, but Black Friday may bring it lower.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the EcoFlow Delta 3 Max if...

you want backup power that lasts through longer outages, you need to run several essentials at once, or you want a unit that switches over fast enough to protect computers and routers.

❌ Skip the EcoFlow Delta 3 Max if...

you mainly need power for camping and want something lighter, you want the 3,000W output of the Delta 3 Max Plus, or you'd rather wait for a deeper Black Friday price.