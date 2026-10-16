EcoFlow has been one of those portable power station brands that has scored consistently high marks in our tests. They're an easy recommendation based on our reviews, offering everything from small off-grid units to full emergency home backup power supplies.

Now, Prime Day might be over, but EcoFlow is still offering great deals on its own site in an extended sale that runs until October 18. Of all the backup options currently discounted, the one worth checking out first is the EcoFlow Delta 3 Ultra, a 3072Wh power station built for powering large appliances.

• Best for: Homeowners preparing for power outages, people who need backup electricity for essential equipment, and anyone looking for a high-capacity portable power station.

• The deal: The EcoFlow Delta 3 Ultra Portable Power Station is $1,349 (was $1,599) at EcoFlow.

Today's best EcoFlow portable power station deal

Why we recommend it

The EcoFlow Delta 3 Ultra has a 3,072Wh battery that offers enough stored energy to keep essential equipment running during shorter outages. It delivers 3,600W of continuous AC output, with a 7,200W surge rating to accommodate the brief startup demands of compatible appliances.

EcoFlow's X-Boost technology can support certain appliances rated up to 4,600W by adjusting the supplied voltage. EcoFlow says the battery can reach 80% in just 89 minutes using a suitable AC or generator charging setup. Batteries are rated with a ten-year lifespan.

Price context & historical value

EcoFlow has reduced the Delta 3 Ultra from $1,599 to $1,349 as part of its Prime Day Fall Extended Sale. That's a saving of $250, around 16% off the standard price. It's not the cheapest it's been however. It was on sale for $989 at Wellbots for Black Friday last year.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Delta 3 Ultra if...

You want a high-capacity battery backup for your home. The 3,600W output makes it suitable for a wider range of appliances than smaller portable power stations.

❌ Skip the Delta 3 Ultra if...

You only need to charge phones, tablets, or a laptop occasionally. A smaller, cheaper power station would be a better option.