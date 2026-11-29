Small desktops rarely come with Thunderbolt 4 or 2.5Gbps Ethernet for less than $300, but Origimagic's C7 has both, and it is now down to $300 (was $460) at Amazon. It is a compact mini PC for home offices and business use, built around Intel's Core 100U processor with six cores and eight threads. Its hybrid design mixes performance and efficiency cores, and a single core can turbo as high as 4.7GHz.

It boasts 16GB of dual-channel DDR4-3200 memory that upgrades to 64GB and a 512GB NVMe SSD, with Windows 11 Pro preinstalled. Together, these make it probably the most capable PC I've come across for under $300.

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Save $160 Origimagic C7: was $459.99 now $299.99 at Amazon A mini PC with an Intel Core 100U, 16GB DDR4 RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD, dual Thunderbolt 4, a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port, and Windows 11 Pro.

Why we recommend it

This mini PC hosts two Thunderbolt 4 ports supports 40Gbps of data and help drive up to four 4K screens. That suits a work setup with a monitor on each side, and a fast external drive moves large files quickly.

The 2.5Gbps Ethernet port runs 2.5 times faster than a Gigabit port when your router and switch support it. This speed helps with large-file transfers and NAS read and write operations on your local network.

Expandable memory and storage are always a plus when it's available, and this device can upgrade its memory from 16GB to 64GB, and a second M.2 slot takes another drive.

What to know before you buy

Graphics are integrated Intel UHD graphics, which suit office work and streaming but not gaming or heavy 3D work. The deal price is an exclusive Prime price, which means you need a Prime membership to get it at the listed amount.

The memory is older DDR4, and wireless is Wi-Fi 6, not the newer Wi-Fi 7 that some mini PCs now offer. The whole unit carries a one-year warranty, while the three-year warranty covers only replacement parts.

Price

The Origimagic C7 is $299.99 for Prime members, which is $160.00 below its $459.99 list price and a saving of 35%. Amazon also lists a $60 gift card for those approved for the Amazon Visa, which means applying for credit. Only take that offer if you were already planning to apply for the card, because a new credit line isn't worth $60.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Origimagic C7 if...you want a compact Windows 11 Pro mini PC with dual Thunderbolt 4, 2.5Gb Ethernet and room to upgrade, and you have a Prime membership.