AI mini PCs are here - and in a big way. For Black Friday, plenty of these local LLM machines have got discounts. In the last year, I’ve seen a dramatic difference in the abilities of the mini PCs that have arrived on my desk. For a start, many are getting a little less mini, both in size and performance, but the real change is what these machines can now do.

In the past, I’ve run benchmarks and real-world application tests and recorded the performance results. It’s all been very linear. However, with the machines I’ve selected here, each can be put to work using local LLMs and app integrations to perform real tasks such as file sorting, creating websites, and document analysis.

I’ve picked the best mini PCs I've reviewed for running AI workloads, from GMKtec, Geekom, MSI, and Minisforum. And for more savings on computing, we're live-tracking all the best Black Friday mini PC deals.

My top AI mini picks

Save $300.01 GMKtec EVO-X3: was $4,100 now $3,799.99 at GMK tec The EVO-X3 was one of the first Strix Halo machines I looked at, and my first realisation was that these AI-enhanced mini PCs didn’t just increase processing power, but also what was possible. This one machine has impressed me most, with OpenAI’s gpt-oss-20b-NPU running at speed and unlocking huge potential. UK price: now £3030 (was £3212) Read more Read less ▼

Save $710 Geekom A9 Max (2026): was $2,079 now $1,369 at Geekom US This machine is fresh off my review line and again features the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 processor, which is a popular choice at this price point. Overall performance was excellent, and the 32GB of installed RAM was enough for valuable AI assistance with chat and coding, with plenty of upgrade potential. UK price: now £1189 (was £1399) Read more Read less ▼

Save $3,040 Minisforum MS-S1 Max: was $6,999 now $3,959 at Newegg The AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 sits at the heart of this machine and is backed by 128GB of unified memory. I reviewed this almost a year ago, and the CPU, GPU, and NPU are starting to show their age, but it’s still a formidable option at its current price. Through LM Studio, I got my first real taste of running a local LLM properly. UK price: now £3639 (was £4549) Read more Read less ▼

GMKtec EVO-X5 Pro: $6,799 at GMK tec At present, this is the AI-enhanced mini PC that dominated my tests this year, with the latest AMD Ryzen AI Max+ PRO 495 CPU, 192GB of RAM and the ability to run some of the largest local LLMs of any machine I’ve tested. Throughout the test, running Qwen3-30B-A3B, a mid-weight model with support from other models, this machine was able to complete all the tests thrown at it. It's not in the deal, but worth paying full price. In the UK: now £5299 Read more Read less ▼

Save $209 VZMORE AX9 Max AI: was $1,349 now $1,140 at vzmore.com This all-metal machine showed that you don’t have to spend thousands to get a decent taste of the AI potential these machines offer. It let me run Qwen3.6-35B-A3B and Gemma-4-26B-A4B, among others, to help with tasks alongside day-to-day photo and video editing. The 32GB of RAM is limited, but it can be upgraded. UK price: now £1215 (now £1349) Read more Read less ▼

Which one should you buy?

This list features the mini PCs I’ve looked at this year and would recommend to anyone looking to run local LLMs. While there are limits due to RAM for some of these machines, LLMs and model managers are adapting, and the potential, along with upgrade options, makes all of these sound choices.

✅ Buy the GMKtec EVO-X5 Pro if… Money is no object, and you want the best machine for running local LLMs right now.

✅ Buy the GMKtec EVO-X3 if… You want a system that you can easily expand. The slim profile, ease of use, and price make this a powerful option.

✅ Buy the MSI PRO MAX EDGE AI+ 11M if… You want a solid mini workstation with plenty of AI potential to aid your work.

✅ Buy the VZMORE AX9 Max AI if… Experimenting with the potential of AI and its integration with apps interests you, and you’re working on a budget.

✅ Buy the GEEKOM A9 Max (2026 Edition) if… You want to run a local LLM but also need a solid machine for everyday admin and creative work.

✅ Buy the Minisforum MS-S1 Max if… You’re looking for a real bargain. Having launched over a year ago, the current pricing makes this a relatively affordable premium option.

Why I recommend them

As one of the machines awarded a Highly Recommended award, the GMKtec EVO-X3 showed what local AI can mean. In the review, I commented: “The EVO-X3 is impressive and shows the full potential of local AI.”

At the same time, this wasn’t the first machine with this potential. After a year of testing an increasing number of these AI-enhanced machines, I was starting to get a flavour of exactly what was possible.

The EVO-X3, along with the newer EVO-X5 Pro, MSI PRO MAX EDGE AI+ and Minisforum MS-S1 Max, are all at the upper end of the AI mini PC market, and these machines really highlight the potential of running local AI models.

Over the last few months, that potential has helped me sort through thousands of images, cataloguing and organising them in an easy-to-archive format. Over the next year, I have further administrative tasks that would have taken me months to complete, and while they aren't quick, I can leave these machines to do the grunt work.

At their present prices, these machines are out of reach for most of us, even with the Black Friday deals. However, there are cheaper options.

The current cost of memory doesn’t help the pricing, but the GEEKOM A9 Max (2026) and VZMORE AX9 Max AI can both handle impressive processing out of the box and give you a taste of the potential.

2027 will inevitably bring another leap in performance for running these local models, but for now, these machines offer some of the best options for performance and potential Black Friday savings.