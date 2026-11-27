This VPN is the best choice to stop you from falling for scam websites this Black Friday – it blocked over 98% of phishing URLs
A top choice for steering you and your family clear from fake shops and malicious websites this holiday season
Fake websites are a problem every holiday season, and a great way to protect yourself and your family from them is with a VPN that detects and blocks these scam websites before you're ever there to click on them.
Norton VPN blocked over 98% of the phishing URLs we used in our testing and this Black Friday you can pick up a Norton VPN Plus 27-month subscription for only $80.73. That’s 70% off the usual subscription price, equivalent to $2.99 a month.
Norton VPN Plus offers more than just a fast and secure VPN. It comes with ad-blocking, AI-powered protection against scam websites, a password manager to help you organize your logins, and 10GB of cloud storage for your most important files.
▶︎ Black Friday Deal – Norton VPN Plus
Now: $2.99/month
Norton VPN Plus is offering a 70% discount for Black Friday. It's a bundle that includes a safe and secure VPN, a password manager to secure your logins, 10GB of Cloud storage, dark web monitoring for leaks of your personal data and all the features we would expect from a premium VPN provider including ad blocking, a kill switch and multi-hop VPN. Check it out for yourself with a 14 day money-back guarantee.
We’ve looked at Norton VPN twice this year and we think it’s one of the fastest-improving VPNs around. It's an excellent choice for a beginner VPN user, or anyone nervous of falling foul of online scams.
Norton VPN stands up to the VPN establishment for quality and comes with an ability to unblock streaming services that rivals the likes of NordVPN and Surfshark.
Norton VPN’s biggest selling point, though, other than its excellent download speeds, is its unrivalled ability to block not just annoying online adverts, but dangerous scam website.
Its ad-blocking capabilities are on par with dedicated ad blocking products such as uBlock Origin and in our testing it was able to detect and block almost 100% of the phishing websites we used and that makes it the best choice to protect yourself this holiday season. Go give it a try.
After graduating from Stirling University with a qualification in Education, Shaun accidentally fell into the technology sector in the late 1990's and has stayed there ever since, working for companies such as PSINet, IBM and ProPrivacy in a variety of roles from Systems Administration to Technical Writer. Being around since the birth of the modern internet, he's seen the way that technology has expanded to become an integral part of everyday life, and how people's understanding and ability to retain any kind of privacy has lagged behind.
Shaun is a strong believer in the rights of the individual to have their personal data protected and their privacy respected – a belief made all the stronger in an age of surveillance from both governmental bodies and private companies all around the world.
He spends his spare time cooking, riding his motorbike and spending far too many hours in Star Trek Online hunting Klingons and Borg.
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