We loved the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic so much, one reviewer wore it to his wedding — now the 'Galaxy Watch that’s dressed to impress’ is up to 41% off at Amazon for Black Friday
One of Samsung's most popular watches is heavily discounted in the US and UK
The Black Friday sale is a great opportunity to net yourself a new smart wearable, and if you use a Samsung phone, we've got a terrific deal for you. In the US, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is now $349.99 (was
$499.99) at Amazon US in both black and white colors, which represents a 30% discount.
• Browse the full Amazon Black Friday sale
In the UK, the discounts are even better, with 41% off the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic in White (was
£449, now £263.95) at Amazon UK. The Black colorway is discounted too at £289 (was £449).
The watch is a superb choice for chunky wrists, as it's a thick watch with tactile buttons and a rotating bezel like an analog dive watch. The bezel isn't just for show, either: it can be used like a digital crown to navigate the watch with ease, even while wearing gloves. It's stuffed with health and fitness features too — check out the deals and more information below.
Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic deals
This superb deal on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic allows you to save an impressive $150 off the sticker price. It looks the business (providing your wrist size is appropriate for this chunky watch), and is packed with dual-band GPS, 10ATM water resistance for water sports like surfing, the AI-powered Now Bar to surface widgets throughout your day, and other neat features. Despite its size, its width provides good lockdown during exercise.
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Looking for a more traditional watch that's still packed with the latest tech? The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is reduced by 36% in its Black colour — a saving of £160. Sleep apnoea detection, a Running Coach, and the Galaxy Watch Ultra's programmable Quick button ensure it's full of smarts.
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The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is reduced by 41% in its White colour, allowing you to save an impressive $185.
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A wedding-worthy buy
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is a fitness-first smartwatch with tons of smart features, but its stainless steel case and dive watch aesthetics make it look very classic, with the right watch face.
In fact, so much so, our writer and video presenter Hamish Hector wore the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic to his wedding!
However, there's no getting around the fact that it's still a big watch. If you're looking for a smaller model, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is available with some great deals on it in both regions.
Save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 40mm, with a great-looking design and personal AI assistant. A lot cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, with no deal on at the moment, and very similar in feature set and design.
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Save £130 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 40mm, with a great-looking design, personal AI assistant, and a lighter design than the previous generation.
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More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 67% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 40% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- Dyson: up to £200 off floor & hair care
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- HMV: 20% off 4K Blu-ray & merch
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: over £100 off Switch 2 bundles
- O2: cheapest iPhone 18 + £1 AirPods
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £500 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off kitchen & vacuums
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Tesco: SIM-only deals from £9.50/m
- Three: £1,300+ off iPhone & Samsung
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Virgin Media: TV & broadband from £21.99/m
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
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Matt is TechRadar's expert on all things fitness, wellness and wearable tech.
A former staffer at Men's Health, he holds a Master's Degree in journalism from Cardiff and has written for brands like Runner's World, Women's Health, Men's Fitness, LiveScience and Fit&Well on everything fitness tech, exercise, nutrition and mental wellbeing.
He is the author of the upcoming book The Health Data Heist, set to be published by Bloomsbury in 2027. When he’s not training or writing about health and fitness, he can be found reading doorstop-thick fantasy books with lots of fictional maps in them.
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