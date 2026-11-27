The Black Friday sale is a great opportunity to net yourself a new smart wearable, and if you use a Samsung phone, we've got a terrific deal for you. In the US, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is now $349.99 (was $499.99 ) at Amazon US in both black and white colors, which represents a 30% discount.

• Browse the full Amazon Black Friday sale

In the UK, the discounts are even better, with 41% off the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic in White (was £449 , now £263.95) at Amazon UK. The Black colorway is discounted too at £289 (was £449 ).

The watch is a superb choice for chunky wrists, as it's a thick watch with tactile buttons and a rotating bezel like an analog dive watch. The bezel isn't just for show, either: it can be used like a digital crown to navigate the watch with ease, even while wearing gloves. It's stuffed with health and fitness features too — check out the deals and more information below.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic deals

US deal Save $150 Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: was $499.99 now $349.99 at Amazon This superb deal on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic allows you to save an impressive $150 off the sticker price. It looks the business (providing your wrist size is appropriate for this chunky watch), and is packed with dual-band GPS, 10ATM water resistance for water sports like surfing, the AI-powered Now Bar to surface widgets throughout your day, and other neat features. Despite its size, its width provides good lockdown during exercise. Read more Read less ▼

UK deal Save £160 Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: was £449 now £289 at Amazon Looking for a more traditional watch that's still packed with the latest tech? The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is reduced by 36% in its Black colour — a saving of £160. Sleep apnoea detection, a Running Coach, and the Galaxy Watch Ultra's programmable Quick button ensure it's full of smarts. Read more Read less ▼

A wedding-worthy buy

(Image credit: Future / Hamish Hector)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is a fitness-first smartwatch with tons of smart features, but its stainless steel case and dive watch aesthetics make it look very classic, with the right watch face.

In fact, so much so, our writer and video presenter Hamish Hector wore the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic to his wedding!

However, there's no getting around the fact that it's still a big watch. If you're looking for a smaller model, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is available with some great deals on it in both regions.

US deal Save $100 Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (40mm): was $299.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy Save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 40mm, with a great-looking design and personal AI assistant. A lot cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, with no deal on at the moment, and very similar in feature set and design. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK