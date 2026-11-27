You can save up to 58% on Amazon Echo devices — I've tried them all, and here's what's worth buying this Black Friday
Alexa, are the deals still live?
Amazon's Black Friday deals are well underway, and if you're stuck for a gadget or two to round off your shopping basket, consider an Echo speaker. I've tried every gadget on this list, and while I think there are a few things Amazon could learn from its major smart home competitors, there's a lot it gets right; in particular, its approach to pricing.
• Shop Amazon's full Black Friday sale
Right now, last year's Echo Show 8 is $99.99 (was $199.99) at Amazon US or £99.99 (was £199.99) at Amazon UK, for example; a solid $100 / £100 discount. This is a prime example of the advice I gave to Amazon Echo shoppers last year coming into fruition; in the first year of a product's lifespan, the deals are mediocre at best. Give it a year and they quadruple; though that logic flies out of the window with some newer devices on this list like the Amazon Echo Time, which was $199.99 now $99.99, while in the UK it's dropped from £184.99 to £94.99.
Amazon Echo Black Friday deals – US quick links
- Smart home: Up to 48% off Amazon smart speakers
- Entertainment: Fire Sticks, Kindle & tablets from $18
- Video doorbells: Deals on Ring, Arlo, Blink and more
- Home security: Discounts on Ring, Tapo, Eufy and more cameras
- Smart lights: Record-breaking prices on Hue bulbs
Today's best Amazon Echo Black Friday deals in the US
It's not the lowest price we've seen, but a $40 smart speaker is a good deal nonetheless. It's Amazon's best-selling model for a reason, packing the same Alexa smarts we know and love but with the added benefit of a temperature sensor and solid smart home functionality.
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One of Amazon's newest smart speakers is less than $50, and it's a serious audio beast. Its performance is a significant upgrade compared to its predecessor and is one of the first flagship Alexa+ speakers — meaning it comes with the new AI-powered assistant's smarts out of the box. I liked mine so much that I bought a second, with which I am currently listening to Phil Collins.
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The Echo Spot pairs a 2.83-inch touch screen with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, and it's a great bedside companion I use every day, though I'm inclined to swap it out for the gadget I'll be discussing next... Today's Black Friday deal slices $30 off its list price, a 38% saving not to be sniffed at.
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Now I've only had a few days with this one so far, but the new Echo Time seeks to correct much of what the Echo Spot (2nd gen) above got wrong, which ironically was in changing things up too much from the original Echo Spot. With its rounded, more customizable screen and sleep features to help you drift off and wake up, the Echo Time is set to be my new favorite bedside companion
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If you do want the newest of the new, the Echo Show 8 has seen a mega $100 discount in this Black Friday deal. Granted, it did see a price hike earlier this year, but this is still a neat saving on Amazon's latest smart display with its fresh, floating display design and zippy AZ3 Pro chip, plus it comes with Alexa+ support out of the box. If that's of less interest, you're likely better off with one of the deals above.
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The latest Echo Show 11 suffered a rare blow for an Amazon product early this year: a $20 price hike. That said, it's almost at its lowest-ever price right now, so it's a good time to buy to ensure bang for your buck. packs much the same specs as the Echo Show 8 above, but with a larger display.
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At its lowest-ever price, the still relatively new Echo Studio boasts Dolby Atmos-support, a high-excursion woofer and three full-range drivers for quite the audio punch. If you're deep in the Amazon ecosystem, you can pair five Echo speakers to your Fire TV device for a complete surround-sound system.
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It's fallen out of favor with Amazon in recent product refreshes, but the Echo Show 5 holds its own as Amazon's dinkiest display. This is a decent price, though I'd hope they'd drop to below their lowest-ever price given its age.
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As if to soften the blow of the Echo Show 15's noteworthy $50 price increase earlier this year, it plummets to its lowest-ever price. Of course, this has been superceded now by the new Echo Show 16, but that's a wildly different device in form and function, meaning the 15 is still worth consideration if you want a wall-mounted smart display with AI capabilities.
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Another price hike here; the Echo Show 21 gained $100 this year, but it's deal price hasn't dropppd any lower. That's still no bad thing; for $349 you get the biggest Echo Show in Amazon's collection, offering a bright and broad screen to display your widgets, TV and web browsing on. There's also an optional swivel stand.
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Amazon Echo Black Friday deals – UK quick links
- Shop Amazon's full range of Echo speaker and display deals
- Amazon: deals on Philips Hue and Hue Essentials
- Amazon: video doorbell deals with up to £60 off best-selling brands
- Amazon: huge discounts across Ring, Tapo, eufy and more
- Fancy an ereader instead? Shop the Amazon Kindle deals
Today's best Amazon Echo Black Friday deals in the UK
My previous pick for the bedside companion of choice was the Echo Spot, with its 2.83-inch touch screen and 1.73-inch front-firing speaker. Now, however, the Echo Time is here, and I can't quite justify this device as well as I used to...
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Which brings me swiftly onto the Echo Time. I've not had much time with this one so far, but the new Echo Time seems to address much of what the Echo Spot (2nd gen) above got wrong, which, in fact, was how it departed too much from the original Echo Spot. With its rounded, more customizable screen and sleep features to help you drift off and wake up, the Echo Time is the best smart alarm clock Amazon has on offer.
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Though its price hike earlier this year makes this deal look even better, the Echo Dot is still Amazon's bona fide go-to, and one of the brand's best-selling devices. As well as the full Alexa experience and decent audio specs, this model features a temperature sensor.
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This kid-friendly smart speaker is less than half price for Black Friday, and would make a great Christmas gift. Not only does it look cuter than the regular Dot, it has parental controls and comes with a year of Amazon Kids+ content bundled in.
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Its not quite at its lowest-ever price, but it's a solid deal on a relatively new device, albeit one now superseded by the new Echo Show 16. As such, it's not quite as sophisticated-looking as the new Show 8 or 11, but fact that it's wall-mountable and can work in landscape or portrait orientation really sells it for me.
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With £100 off, this is one of my top recommendations for Alexa speakers, even if it did see a £30 price hike earlier in 2026. I love a good smart display, and Amazon did exceptionally well to upgrade the design language and materials in its screens. The redesigned floating display and zippy AZ3 Pro chip make for a solid device, but if the best deal is your primary concern, read on for my recommendations.
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While the Show 11 is functionally the same as the Echo Show 8 above, its larger display is better-suited for kitchens and offices where bigger real estate makes for easier viewing even across the room. This discount is fantastic (excusing the fact the device saw a small £30 price hike earlier this year).
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This model saw a more significant, £100 price hike earlier this year, and at its current sale price it's the same as its original price. Still, if you want the biggest screen possible but packing the same Alexa smarts, the Echo Show 21 is for you. It offers a bright and broad screen to display your widgets, TV and web browsing on. With its optional swivel stand, it's a must-have for functional spaces like kitchens and offices.
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The Echo Studio boasts bigger and better sound than its predecessor to boost your home cinema setup, and you can pair two up for a surround-sound experience. At this price, that's a much more tempting prospect.
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Whether you want the smarter audio features like Lossless High Definition and Automatic Room Adaptation, or just love the idea of a more premium-looking speaker with faster Alexa responses, the Echo Dot Max is a great choice.
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Somewhat inexplicably, the small but mighty (and rapidly aging) 2023 Echo Show 5 received a price hike earlier this year, which, considering its rather out-of-place look and feel among other Echo speakers and its lowest-ever price of £44.99, made this whole debacle an odd move by Amazon. It offers a compact 5.5-inch display and impressive sound for its size.
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More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: 45% off TVs, AirPods, air fryers & vacuums
- Apple: iPads, AirPods & MacBooks from $119
- Best Buy: $1,000 off TVs, laptops & headphones
- Dell: laptop deals from $249.99
- Home Depot: 40% off appliances, furniture, grills & tools
- Lenovo: 45% off laptops & tablets
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances, holiday decor & tools
- Samsung: up to $2,000 off appliances, TVs & phones
- Target: 40% off Christmas decor, clothing & furniture
- T-Mobile: up to $1,100 off latest iPhone 17
- Walmart: furniture, cheap TVs & vacs from $69
- Wayfair: 54% off Christmas, furniture & decor
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 66% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to £500 off Dyson, Bosch & Hisense
- Argos: up to 50% off appliances, tech & toys
- Boots: save on 1,000s of beauty products
- Currys: deals on Ninja, Shark & Lenovo
- Dell: laptops from £279
- Dyson: up to £550 off vacuums
- EE: Switch 2 bundles from £20/month
- John Lewis: up to 50% off tech & fashion
- Lego: sets & accessories from £2.99
- Samsung: deals on appliances & phones
- Very: up to 40% off tech, toys & fashion
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Josephine Watson is TechRadar's Head of Video, and an award-winning (PPA 30 under 30 2024), NCTJ-trained journalist. Having previously written on a variety of topics from pop culture to gaming and even the energy industry, she joined TechRadar to support general site management in 2021. Now, Josephine heads up TechRadar's social and video team and strategy. Generally, you'll find her fiddling with her smart home setup, watching Disney movies, playing on her Switch, or rewatching the extended edition of Lord of the Rings... again.
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