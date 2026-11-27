Apple may have hiked iPhone prices earlier this year, but luckily, we've found some amazing deals from carriers and retailers alike now that Black Friday has rolled around. The iPhone 17 Pro, for instance, is currently on sale for just $999 (was $1,099) at Best Buy in the US, while UK shoppers can pick up the same phone for £999 (was £1,099) at Currys.
• Browse all of today's best Black Friday deals
If you want an even juicier bargain, the iPhone Air is now just $799 (was $1,099) at Best Buy in the US and £799 (was £1,099) at John Lewis in the UK. The latter represents a record-low price on what is one of the most underrated iPhones, in my opinion.
Below, I've detailed these Black Friday iPhone deals and many more, so scroll down for the best offers available in your region.
US Quick Deals
- Apple: $100 gift card, plus up to $855 off iPhone 18 Pro w/ trade-in
- AT&T: up to $1,200 off iPhone 18 Pro w/ trade-in
- Verizon: free Watch SE 3 & AirPods 5 w/ iPhone 18 Pro
- T-Mobile: 50% off iPhone 17e on qualifying plans
- Mint Mobile: unlimited iPhone plans for $15/mo
- Visible Wireless: iPhone 17 for $23.03/mo
- Apple iPhone 17 Pro (256GB): was
$1,099.99now $999.99
- Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max (256GB): was
$1,199.99now $1,099.99
- Apple iPhone Air (256GB): was
$1,099.99now $799.99
- Apple iPhone Air (512GB): was
$1,299.99now $999.99
- Apple iPhone Air (1TB): was
$1,699.99now $1,399.99
- Apple iPhone 16 Plus (128GB): was
$829.99now $799.99
- Apple iPhone 16e (128GB): was
$599.99now $539.99
UK Quick Deals
- Vodafone: up to £1,035 off the iPhone 18 Pro
- Three: save £432 on the iPhone 17
- O2: up to £580 off the iPhone 18 Pro plus AirPods for £1
- Sky: iPhone 17 Pro from £31.50/mo
- EE: save £288 on iPhone 17 w/ Essential plan
- Tesco Mobile: £360 off iPhone 18 Pro Max w/ Clubcard
- Apple iPhone 17 Pro (256GB): was
£1,099now £999
- Apple iPhone 17 Pro (1TB): was
£1,499now £1,349
- Apple iPhone Air (256GB): was
£1,099now £799
- Apple iPhone 16 (128GB): was
£799now £699
- Apple iPhone 17e (256GB): was
£699now £649
Today's best Black Friday iPhone deals in the US
Apple iPhone Duo: phone and unlimited plan for
$105.55 $72.22/mo, plus AirPods and Watch at Verizon
Verizon has been pushing its new all-in-one 'Simplicity' plans recently, and the carrier's Black Friday deal on the iPhone Duo is a prime example of their potential value. With this promotion, you're bundling together a device with a line on an unlimited data plan for just $72/mo (in total) without a trade-in (the Duo knocks $33/mo off the $50/mo Simplicity plan). Crucially, the Simplicity plan allows you to upgrade every year, which is definitely a major selling point. Verizon will also throw in an Apple Watch SE 3 and AirPods 5 as bonus gifts, though the watch requires its own service line.
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Apple iPhone Duo: up to $1,200 off at T-Mobile
T-Mobile's deals on the new iPhone Duo offer a couple of ways to save. You'll get the device for free if you load your T-Mix plan up with seven or more picks (or up to $1,200 off with five picks), but unless you're paying the phone bill for your entire family, you're better off trading in your existing iPhone for a cool $830 saving.
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Apple iPhone Duo: up to $1,200 off with a trade-in and new line at AT&T
AT&T's Black Friday deal on the iPhone Duo is a surprisingly strong promotion. You'll get an excellent rebate of up to $1,200 if you trade in an eligible device and either upgrade or take out a new line. As you'd imagine, you'll need to be on one of the pricier plans to hit the full rebate here ($100/mo at least), but you can still get a good discount on the cheaper plans. Also, if you order online, new customers get an additional $200 discount.
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iPhone 18 Pro: up to $1,200 off with a trade-in or phone and plan for $50/mo, plus AirPods at Verizon
Verizon is currently offering two ways to save on the iPhone 18 Pro. The first is the traditional trade-in rebate of up to $1,200, which new and existing customers can make use of if you choose one of the carrier's myPlan unlimited plans. Second, there's the option to bundle the device with Verizon's new 'Simplicity Pro' plan, which costs $50/mo all-in. This second option will let you upgrade your device free of charge 12 months from now and is a whopping $30 cheaper than the previous iteration of this deal. What's more, with both of these deals, you'll get a free pair of AirPods and an Apple Watch SE 3 if you're willing to take an additional accessory line.
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iPhone 18 Pro: up to $1,200 off with an eligible trade-in and unlimited plan at AT&T
AT&T's iPhone 18 Pro deal is pretty much in line with what we were expecting from the carrier, but that's not to say it isn't an excellent promotion. For example, you can currently trade in a device in any condition to hit the maximum rebate of $1,200, which is conveniently enough to cover the entire cost of the iPhone 18 Pro. Not bad if you're looking to upgrade.
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iPhone 18 Pro series: included with 2 picks, or up to $930 off with a trade-in at T-Mobile
T-Mobile also has a really fantastic promotion on the new iPhone 18 Pro. Right now, it's included with a three-pick plan if you either trade in an old device or port a number over from another carrier. Impressively, you can still get up to $930 off with a two-pick plan and a trade-in, or $830 off with a one-line plan and a trade-in.
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Apple iPhone 17: included with two picks, or up to $830 off with a trade-in at T-Mobile
Not looking for a line on the highest-end plan? T-Mobile's currently offering the standard iPhone 17 (which continues to rank as the best iPhone for most people) as an included bundle if you have a two-pick plan. As with most phone deals, you'll need to either trade in or be a new customer to get the most generous savings here. You can, however, also get up to $830 off right now with a new line or trade-in with an even cheaper one-pick plan.
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Apple iPhone 17e: get four devices included on an unlimited plan for $100/mo total at T-Mobile
T-Mobile's latest deal on the iPhone 17e is easily the highlight for families in this month's Black Friday sale. This deal lets you include four iPhone 17e phones on a four-line T-Mix standard plan with no additional cost or the need to trade in. The plan comes in at just $25/mo per line if you take out four lines, so this is a very, very affordable multi-line offer on a phone that'll remain capable for years.
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Apple iPhone Air: included with three picks at T-Mobile
One of my favorite deals at T-Mobile this week is on the criminally underrated iPhone Air. This super-slim device is included free of charge with a three-pick plan at the carrier, which is pretty impressive considering the Air's $1,000+ retail price. And if you're looking to trade in, you can actually get the iPhone Air with a two-pick plan, which is even better.
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If you're looking to buy your new iPhone outright, Best Buy is currently offering big discounts on a range of iPhones, including the iPhone 17 Pro. Despite the arrival of the iPhone 18 Pro, the 17 Pro is absolutely still worth considering in 2026 because, as you can read in our iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro comparison, it's largely the same phone, minus Apple's new Variable Aperture feature.
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Best Buy is also offering $100 off the larger iPhone 17 Pro Max (in any color). Only the 256GB model is left in stock (the 1TB model is refurbished rather than new), but that's plenty of storage if you're only planning to use your phone for scrolling, streaming, and photo-taking.
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The iPhone Air for just $799.99 at Best Buy is an absolutely ridiculous deal, especially when you consider that a) it launched for $999 (before a post-launch price rise), and b) its 2025 stablemate, the iPhone 17, retails for $899. Sure, the Air has its compromises — it only has one camera, and no more than one-day battery life — but it's a gorgeous device that'll remain powerful and supported for many years to come. Best Buy's price keeps jumping between $799.99 and $749.99, but either way, this is a phenomenal Black Friday iPhone deal.
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If you're a photographer or content creator who needs more storage than the iPhone Air's 256GB minimum, Best Buy also has the 512GB and 1TB variants on sale for almost record-low prices this Black Friday (again, the retailer keeps shifting its prices between $999.99 and $949.99).
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Despite its age, the iPhone 16 Plus remains a solid, well-rounded iPhone with battery life that can only be rivaled by Apple's newer Pro Max models. $799.99 isn't that great a deal, especially when you can pick up the iPhone Air (with more storage) at Best Buy for the same price, but given that you can no longer buy the iPhone 16 Plus from Apple directly, we'll take it.
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For the absolute cheapest iPhone still worth buying, the iPhone 16e for $539.99 at Best Buy is a pretty good deal. This 2025 phone shares the same internal makeup as the regular iPhone 16 and gets a slightly larger battery, but it lacks several quality-of-life improvements and its larger sibling's second rear camera. That said, you'll still be getting a reasonably powerful iPhone that'll remain supported for years to come.
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Today's best Black Friday iPhone deals in the UK
Apple iPhone 18 Pro: up to £1,035 off with a trade-in and plan at Vodafone
Vodafone's massive discount of up to £1,035 on the brand-new Apple iPhone 18 Pro has to be one of the biggest discounts I've seen from any network this week. As with other retailers, this particular deal breaks down into a trade-in rebate and a plan discount, so you'll need to have both to get the biggest possible saving on a new iPhone.
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Apple iPhone 18 Pro: up to £580 off w/ trade-in plus AirPods 5 for £1 at O2
O2's Black Friday deal on the iPhone 18 Pro isn't exactly cheap, but if you're committed to sticking with the network for its excellent benefits (including O2 Priority, free data roaming, and O2 Switch Up), it's currently offering the lowest-ever monthly cost on the O2 Unlimited Ultimate Plan. This deal still works out to £69 per month (including device fees), but you will at least get a pair of AirPods 5 (worth £119) thrown in for just £1 extra.
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Apple iPhone 17: save £432 on your device and plan at Three
Three has a nice little Black Friday deal on the iPhone 17 this week. The network is offering a combined discount of £432 when you bundle together a £360 plan saving and a £72 discount on the phone itself. With flexible payment options, you can pay as little as £24 per month for the iPhone 17 at Three this week.
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Apple iPhone 17 Pro: from just £31.50 per month at Sky
For the absolute best-value iPhone 17 Pro deal, Sky is offering Apple's 2025 flagship for as little as £31.50 per month. That price will only get you 100MB of data per month, which obviously isn't worth considering, but even bumping up to 10GB will only cost you an extra £5 (so £36.50 per month). The only disappointment is that the network only has the Silver color left in stock.
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If you're looking to buy your new iPhone outright, Curry is currently offering big discounts on a range of iPhones, including the iPhone 17 Pro. Despite the arrival of the iPhone 18 Pro, the 17 Pro is absolutely still worth considering in 2026 because, as you can read in our iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro comparison, it's largely the same phone, minus Apple's new Variable Aperture feature. If stock runs low, you'll find the same deal running at AO.
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If you're a photographer or content creator who needs the maximum possible storage, Amazon currently has the huge 1TB variant of the iPhone 17 Pro available for a record-low £1,349. For reference, the equivalent version of the iPhone 18 Pro costs £1,799, so this is a big saving on a largely comparable device.
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The iPhone Air for just £799 at both John Lewis and Amazon is an absolutely ridiculous deal, especially when you consider that a) it launched for £999 (before a post-launch price rise to £1,099), and b) its 2025 stablemate, the iPhone 17, still retails for £899. Sure, the Air has its compromises — it only has one camera, and no more than one-day battery life — but it's a gorgeous device that'll remain powerful and supported for many years to come.
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If you're not willing to break the £900 barrier for an iPhone 17, the iPhone 16 for £699 is a decent alternative. You'll lose out on the former's 120Hz display, but otherwise, the iPhone 16 remains a reasonably powerful, long-lasting iPhone for streaming, scrolling, and light gaming.
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For the absolute cheapest iPhone worth buying right now, your best bet is the iPhone 17e at Amazon for £649. Versus the iPhone 16, the 17e has one fewer camera and no Dynamic Island, but it does boast a newer chipset and a higher starting storage capacity, which arguably makes it the better-value buy for most people.
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More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,300 off iPhone & Samsung
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
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Axel is TechRadar's Phones Editor, reporting on everything from the latest Apple developments to newest AI breakthroughs as part of the site's Mobile Computing vertical. Having previously written for publications including Esquire and FourFourTwo, Axel is well-versed in the applications of technology beyond the desktop, and his coverage extends from general reporting and analysis to in-depth interviews and opinion.
Axel studied for a degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick before joining TechRadar in 2020, where he earned an NCTJ qualification as part of the company’s inaugural digital training scheme.
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