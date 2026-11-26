Want the best bang for your buck? Tune in to our Black Friday livestream for the best deals in tech — from Apple and Samsung to LG, Nintendo and beyond
Shopping for gadgets this Black Friday? Watch along as we break down the best of the best deals
Shopping for Black Friday deals but tired of scrolling through pages and pages of products? TechRadar's first-ever live stream is here to help. We've found the best deals across TVs, phones, gaming, headphones, and beyond to help you find the perfect gift ahead of the holiday season.
Can't make it for the livestream? Don't worry, we'll be restreaming it all day long, as well as continuing to answer your burning questions (details on this below), so tune into our Prime Day livestream with video presenter Hamish Hector to see which deals are worth your time and hard-earned dollars.
Watching from the UK? Many of the deals we're covering in the stream below are also available in the UK, or at least very similar ones; you can navigate to the UK deals section below to shop along.
Whether it's the Apple AirPods Pro 3 at their lowest-ever price, Amazon's surprisingly good and incredible-value Alexa Tablet 12 Pro, which has seen an incredible discount in its first-ever sales season or even our pick for the best TV of the year, the LG G6 (
was £1,199 now £999 at Best Buy), the deals this year are pretty impressive on a range of tech and gadgets.
Looking for a specific deal? We can help; just pop a message in the chat while we're live, or if watching on demand, by submitting a question for our Black Friday Q&A below...
TechRadar Black Friday Q&A
Missed the live stream and chat? Fear not — our deal experts will be answering your questions all day long with personalized recommendations.
Whether you're looking for a specific product on offer, need advice on what to shop or have more general questions about strategizing the sales, we're here to help. We've covered these kinds of seasonal sales for years, with tonnes of collective experience in testing as well as deals analysis — you won't find better-suited tech experts to help you navigate Black Friday.
Black Friday UK deals - Quick Links
- Oura Ring 5: was
£399now £299 at Amazon
- Blink Mini 2K+: was
£39.99now £16.99 at Amazon
Phone and tablet deals
- Vodafone: up to £1,035 off the iPhone 18 Pro
- Apple iPad 11-inch (A16, 2025): was
£429now £399 at Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: was
£1359now £869 at Amazon
Gaming deals
- Nintendo Switch 2 Sports Resort Bundle: was
£439.99now £399 at Amazon
- PS5 DualSense Controller: was
£64.99now £42.99 at Amazon
- Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller: was
£59.99now £39.99 at Amazon
Laptops
Apple MacBook Neo 13-Inch (A18 Pro): was
£799 now £749 at Amazon
Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch (M5): was
£1299 now £1149 at Amazon
Apple MacBook Air 15-Inch (M5): was
£1499 now £1299 at Amazon
ASUS TUF Gaming F16: was
£1099.99 now £799.99 at Amazon
Alienware 15 Gaming Laptop: was
£1089.91 now £899 at Amazon
Audio
Apple AirPods 5 With Wireless Charging: was
£139 now £119 at Amazon
Technics EAH-AZ100: was
£259.99 now £179.99 at Amazon
Sony WF-1000XM6: was
£249 now £197.99 at Amazon
Sony WF-C510: was
£54.99 now £30 at Amazon
TVs
LG G6 55-inch 4K OLED TV (2026) : was
£1799 now £1619.10 at Amazon
TCL 55-inch C7L 4K SQD mini-LED TV (2026) : was
£849 now £749 at Amazon
LG B6 48-inch 4K OLED TV (2026): was
£889 now £774 at Amazon
Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,300 off iPhone & Samsung
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
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Josephine Watson is TechRadar's Head of Video, and an award-winning (PPA 30 under 30 2024), NCTJ-trained journalist. Having previously written on a variety of topics from pop culture to gaming and even the energy industry, she joined TechRadar to support general site management in 2021. Now, Josephine heads up TechRadar's social and video team and strategy. Generally, you'll find her fiddling with her smart home setup, watching Disney movies, playing on her Switch, or rewatching the extended edition of Lord of the Rings... again.
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