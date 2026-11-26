Shopping for Black Friday deals but tired of scrolling through pages and pages of products? TechRadar's first-ever live stream is here to help. We've found the best deals across TVs, phones, gaming, headphones, and beyond to help you find the perfect gift ahead of the holiday season.

Can't make it for the livestream? Don't worry, we'll be restreaming it all day long, as well as continuing to answer your burning questions (details on this below), so tune into our Prime Day livestream with video presenter Hamish Hector to see which deals are worth your time and hard-earned dollars.

Watching from the UK? Many of the deals we're covering in the stream below are also available in the UK, or at least very similar ones; you can navigate to the UK deals section below to shop along.

Whether it's the Apple AirPods Pro 3 at their lowest-ever price, Amazon's surprisingly good and incredible-value Alexa Tablet 12 Pro, which has seen an incredible discount in its first-ever sales season or even our pick for the best TV of the year, the LG G6 ( was £1,199 now £999 at Best Buy), the deals this year are pretty impressive on a range of tech and gadgets.

Looking for a specific deal? We can help; just pop a message in the chat while we're live, or if watching on demand, by submitting a question for our Black Friday Q&A below...

TechRadar Black Friday Q&A

Missed the live stream and chat? Fear not — our deal experts will be answering your questions all day long with personalized recommendations.

Whether you're looking for a specific product on offer, need advice on what to shop or have more general questions about strategizing the sales, we're here to help. We've covered these kinds of seasonal sales for years, with tonnes of collective experience in testing as well as deals analysis — you won't find better-suited tech experts to help you navigate Black Friday.

Phone and tablet deals

Gaming deals

Laptops

Apple MacBook Neo 13-Inch (A18 Pro): was £799 now £749 at Amazon

Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch (M5): was £1299 now £1149 at Amazon

Apple MacBook Air 15-Inch (M5): was £1499 now £1299 at Amazon

ASUS TUF Gaming F16: was £1099.99 now £799.99 at Amazon

Alienware 15 Gaming Laptop: was £1089.91 now £899 at Amazon

Audio

Apple AirPods 5 With Wireless Charging: was £139 now £119 at Amazon

Technics EAH-AZ100: was £259.99 now £179.99 at Amazon

Sony WF-1000XM6: was £249 now £197.99 at Amazon

Sony WF-C510: was £54.99 now £30 at Amazon

TVs

LG G6 55-inch 4K OLED TV (2026) : was £1799 now £1619.10 at Amazon

TCL 55-inch C7L 4K SQD mini-LED TV (2026) : was £849 now £749 at Amazon

LG B6 48-inch 4K OLED TV (2026): was £889 now £774 at Amazon

Black Friday deals in the US

Black Friday deals in the UK