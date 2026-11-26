AI agents are on the rise, and we've seen a litany of security scares in the last few months that have threatened the fabric of safety we've long taken for granted.

While AI has helped in many ways – including in finding and plugging vulnerabilities – agents have also surprised us in equal measure.

"We are seeing agents go rogue, swarming to attack and moving beyond their guardrails to autonomously harm. Agents are proving capable of data theft, permission alteration, and full-on command and control at scale, leading to organizational compromise. The agent of today is both a friend and foe." — George Kurtz, August 2026

Rogue agents

Speaking during CrowdStrike's earnings call held over the summer, CEO George Kurtz touched on the topic that's on everybody's lips in cybersecurity.

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He told investors and analysts that AI is driving a dividing line between organizations that solve problems and compound problems, adding that the global adoption of AI is rapidly expanding the attack surface. More models and agents mean there's more risk overall.

With the proliferation of agents in work and in people's personal lives, there is a multiplier effect to risk due to the actions they can take autonomously, with a propensity of many of these systems to act in a way that falls outside of expectations.

Human error

Although many companies like CrowdStrike have been quick to jump on the narrative that AI is capable of going rogue – suggesting some sinister intent or misalignment – the truth is far more complex and often involves a degree of misconfiguration or human error.

By giving systems broad access to autonomous systems, especially those that can access corporate networks and perform actions more broadly, there's always a risk that an AI's actions may be perfectly aligned but still involve some degree of surprise or action beyond the assumed remit.

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For example, one of the most high-profile incidents this summer was OpenAI's infiltration of HuggingFace courtesy of an internal research model. Although assumed to be sandboxed, the models exploited configuration weaknesses and a zero-day falw to access the internet and access HuggingFace systems.