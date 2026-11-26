Quote of the day by CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz: 'The agent of today is both a friend and a foe' — an urgent warning on the rise of autonomous AI threats
Like all tools, AI could both help and hinder – and its use could be disastrous if placed in the wrong hands
AI agents are on the rise, and we've seen a litany of security scares in the last few months that have threatened the fabric of safety we've long taken for granted.
While AI has helped in many ways – including in finding and plugging vulnerabilities – agents have also surprised us in equal measure.
Rogue agents
Speaking during CrowdStrike's earnings call held over the summer, CEO George Kurtz touched on the topic that's on everybody's lips in cybersecurity.
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He told investors and analysts that AI is driving a dividing line between organizations that solve problems and compound problems, adding that the global adoption of AI is rapidly expanding the attack surface. More models and agents mean there's more risk overall.
With the proliferation of agents in work and in people's personal lives, there is a multiplier effect to risk due to the actions they can take autonomously, with a propensity of many of these systems to act in a way that falls outside of expectations.
Human error
Although many companies like CrowdStrike have been quick to jump on the narrative that AI is capable of going rogue – suggesting some sinister intent or misalignment – the truth is far more complex and often involves a degree of misconfiguration or human error.
By giving systems broad access to autonomous systems, especially those that can access corporate networks and perform actions more broadly, there's always a risk that an AI's actions may be perfectly aligned but still involve some degree of surprise or action beyond the assumed remit.
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For example, one of the most high-profile incidents this summer was OpenAI's infiltration of HuggingFace courtesy of an internal research model. Although assumed to be sandboxed, the models exploited configuration weaknesses and a zero-day falw to access the internet and access HuggingFace systems.
Keumars Afifi-Sabet is a freelance contributor for Tech Radar and the Technology Editor for Live Science. He has written for a variety of publications including ITPro, The Week Digital and ComputerActive. He has worked as a technology journalist for more than five years, having previously held the role of features editor with ITPro. In his previous role, he oversaw the commissioning and publishing of long form in areas including AI, cyber security, cloud computing and digital transformation.
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