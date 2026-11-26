Walk into most UK boardrooms and you will find an AI strategy. There will be a budget, pilots underway and plenty of staff using AI tools in their work. But for the majority, that’s as far as it goes. Recent research from NatWest found just 6% of UK businesses using AI say it is transforming how they operate. For all the investment and enthusiasm, most are yet to see the returns they hoped for.

Jason du Preez Social Links Navigation General Manager for UKI at Wonderful.

So, what’s missing? Most UK businesses are buying AI. Very few are effectively redesigning the business around it. The ambition and the investment are there; it is the way AI is being applied that holds them back.

The pattern is familiar - a pilot succeeds in a controlled setting, then stalls when it meets production data, governance scrutiny or a workforce that was brought along with the change. BearingPoint’s research shows how widespread this is: fewer than a third of the companies it surveyed have moved beyond AI pilots. Three things can make the difference:

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Start with the process, not the tool

Too often, AI is introduced as a point solution bolted on to an existing process, rather than as a reason to ask how that process should work in the first place. Powerful platforms and models alone won’t solve this. Businesses need to identify where AI transformation can have material impact, rethink how the work gets done and then execute through deployment.

That means designing horizontally. Business processes do not respect organizational charts: for example, onboarding a customer involves marketing, sales, customer operations, legal and finance before it is completed. Deploy a separate AI tool into each of those functions and you get partial answers, fragmented data and a potential customer kept waiting.

Redesign the process end to end, with AI handling the handoffs, and the same process can be completed in a single pass. Deploying distinct solutions into each department repeats the mistake of the ERP and CRM silos that enterprises are still paying to untangle.

Treat deployment as the work, not the afterthought

Making this shift requires more than technology. Change management and deployment need to be intrinsic to the initiative from day one. Pairing deployment resources with the business teams who own the process means workflows can be aligned to outcomes and operating model changes made where they are needed.

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The workforce resistance that stalls so many pilots is rarely resistance to the technology; it is often resistance to the change itself. Executive sponsorship, focused on outcomes, is what overcomes the inertia that change provokes.

It also means measuring the right things. Many boardrooms track adoption: how many staff use the tools, how many pilots are live. But adoption is really an input. The 6% measure outcomes: cost to serve, time to resolution, revenue per customer, customer satisfaction. These targets should be set before deployment begins, not after.

Keep control of the stack

AI capability is improving at remarkable speed, and the leading labs have been clear that enterprises should build for the models that are coming, not only the ones available today. Agility across providers brings rapid access to step-changes in capability, the ability to optimize cost and performance across the market, and the control required for sensitive use cases.

That question of control is also at the heart of the debate on technological sovereignty. Much of the discussion focuses on where an AI provider is headquartered, but for businesses what matters is retaining control over their data, their infrastructure and their choice of models, with the flexibility to switch as the technology develops. For UK organizations in regulated sectors, that control is often the difference between a pilot that is approved for production and one that is not.

The gap is widening

The commercial opportunity for businesses that get this right is already clear. According to PwC, the top fifth of organizations globally are capturing nearly three quarters of AI-driven returns.

The 6% in the NatWest data and the top fifth in PwC’s are, in all likelihood, the same kind of organization: those that embraced AI transformation versus those that attempted point solutions against existing processes. Because those returns compound, the gap between them and everyone else will widen rather than close.

As increasingly powerful AI becomes widely available, access to the technology will stop being a differentiator. Almost every business will be able to use highly capable models. The advantage will go to those that apply them most effectively: redesigning how work gets done, connecting AI across the organization and turning it into tangible commercial results.

For UK businesses, the question is no longer whether to adopt AI. It is whether they can make it work for them in time.

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