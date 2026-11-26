Black Friday soundbar deals are here, and there are some great discount on huge-name soundbars that make for easy and impactful TV sound upgrades. For a start, Sonos has big deals on its soundbars as usual, and the most popular will probably be on the Sonos Beam Gen 2 for $339 (was $499) at Amazon US, while in the UK you can get the Sonos Beam Gen 2 for £339 (was £449) at Amazon UK.

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the US

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the UK

There are some super-cheap options from high-quality companies as well, including the Sony HT-S200F for $99.99 at Best Buy (was $119) for US buyers, or for UK bargain hunters the Panasonic SC-HTB100 for £61.46 at Amazon (was £79.99) is the one to go for.

But there are also big, beefy Dolby Atmos soundars and surround setups in our list, so have a quick browse below, or read further down for more info on each one!

US Quick Deals

UK Quick Deals

Today's best soundbar deals in the US

Save 44% Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus: was $249.99 now $139.99 at Amazon At full price we gave Amazon's soundbar four out of five stars; with 44% off for Black Friday it's a steal. The Fire TV Soundbar Plus is a wireless 3.1-channel soundbar with a built-in subwoofer, and support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. You can also expand it to be the center of a very impressive 5.1 system. It's easy to set up and use, and at this price it's exceptionally good value. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ULTIMEA 5.1ch Soundbar System: was $169.99 now $135.99 at Amazon This is an astonishingly low price for a 5.1 Dolby Atmos speaker system. At this price you don't get wireless surround speakers — these ones are wired — but you do get 410W of peak power, a 5.25-inch wireless subwoofer, HDMI eARC and Bluetooth. All that for less than $140. Read more Read less ▼

Save 23% Sonos Ray soundbar: was $219 now $169 at Amazon In our Sonos Ray review we said that it's "a major sound upgrade compared to the built-in speakers of just about any TV". And you can expand it with surround speakers or a subwoofer for even more oomph — but the important thing is the big, powerful, dynamic built-in sound. Read more Read less ▼

Save 33% Bose Smart Dolby Atmos Soundbar: was $549 now $369 at Amazon You know from the Bose logo that it's going to sound great, and with $30 off the sticker price it's a great buy too. In addition to delivering impressive Dolby Atmos performance, this soundbar also has Personal Surround Sound: connect a pair of Bose Ultra Open Earbuds and they become your very own surround speakers. That's smart. Read more Read less ▼

Save 42% Klipsch Flexus Core 300 5.1.2 Ch Soundbar: was $1,199 now $699.99 at Amazon It's discounted by how much? Cancel your plans and get to Amazon before this exceptional deal on a truly five-star soundbar sells out. We loved the Flexus Core 300, and in our review we said that "it provides an incredible listening experience" and "It’s about as feature-packed a soundbar you can buy, with Dirac Live room correction, DTS:X support, HDMI passthrough, and Wi-Fi streaming for music." Read more Read less ▼

Save 23% Sonos Arc Ultra: was $1,099 now $849 at Amazon In our Sonos Arc Ultra review we said that the Arc Ultra is a seriously impressive soundbar with powerful bass, superb sound and excellent Atmos positioning. This is a substantial saving on a substantial Sonos soundbar — and you can expand it with Sonos surrounds or a sub easily. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best soundbar deals in the UK

Save 8% Panasonic SC-HTB100 Slim Soundbar: was £79.99 now £73.69 at Amazon If you have a small TV and a small budget, look no further than Panasonic's super-cheap slimline soundbar. At just over seventy quid, this is an excellent deal and in our Panasonic SC-HTB100 review we said it was a quick and easy upgrade that would offer a tidy improvement on most TVs' built-in speakers. We've seen it cheaper on Amazon, but it's from a 3rd party seller we're unfamiliar with. Read more Read less ▼

Save £20.86 Majority Bowfell Halo Atmos soundbar with subwoofer and surround speakers: was £136.81 now £115.95 at Amazon If you're looking for a surround setup but don't want to spend very much money (or don't have very much space), this deal brings the price of Majority's ultra-affordable surround system down even further. This is an amazingly low price for a 5.1 surround system with two surround speakers, a central soundbar and a subwoofer, and it even has Dolby Atmos. Read more Read less ▼

Save 45% Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus: was £249.99 now £136.99 at Amazon You get a surprisingly good spec for not much money with this Amazon soundbar: at full price we gave it four out of five stars, and at this price it's a steal. It's a wireless 3.1-channel soundbar with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, and it can be expanded to a very impressive 5.1 system. It's incredibly easy to set up and use, and the low price reflects the fact that Amazon has concentrated on sound rather than lots of features you might never use. Read more Read less ▼

Save 33% Sony HT-S2000 soundbar: was £399 now £269 at Amazon Sony's slim 3.1-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar is another winner for the megabrand. In our review we said it was a serious Sonos Beam alternative that punches way beyond its size, and this Black Friday soundbar deal makes it an even better buy. Sony sound, DTS:X and Dolby Atmos for under £270? That sounds pretty good to us. Read more Read less ▼

Save 24% Sonos Beam Gen 2: was £449 now £339 at Amazon You know the deal with Sonos: great sound, great expandability and usually, a whopping great price tag to match. This deal takes a huge chunk off the Beam 2's usual list price, and as we said in our review it's "the perfect soundbar for smaller spaces" — especially if you're serious about sound. Read more Read less ▼

Save 34% Bose Smart Dolby Atmos Soundbar: was £499.95 now £329 at Amazon We do love a good Black Friday deal on a premium audio product, and this is a good Black Friday deal on a soundber we very favorably reviewed. It's a Bose so you know it's going to sound great, and while it isn't as bass-forward as some rivals that's going to be good news for your neighbours. If you have Bose Earbuds you can even use it to create Personal Surround Sound, which uses your Ultra Open Earbuds as surround speakers. Isn't that clever? Read more Read less ▼

Save 19% JBL Bar 800 Mk2: was £799.99 now £649 at Amazon We gave the JBL Bar 800 Mk2 soundbar four and a half stars out of five in our review, and with £150 off it's an even better buy. It's a stellar 7.1 surround sound system with virtual Dolby Atmos, clever detachable surround speakers and a great companion app too. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% LG Sound Suite H7: All-In-One Soundbar : was £899 now £719.10 at Currys If the words "all in one soundbar with 9.1.6 Spatial Sound & Dolby Atmos FlexConnect" make you go all tingly, this is the Black Friday deal for you. It's a respectable discount on a serious Sonos rival, and it's future-proof thanks to its cutting edge Dolby Atmos FlexConnect. It's superb solo, and very easy to build an impressive audio setup around. Use code LGSAVE10 at checkout to get this offer. Read more Read less ▼

Sonos Arc Ultra Soundbar: was £999 now £799 at Amazon As we said in our Sonos Arc Ultra review, this is a seriously impressive soundbar with surprisingly powerful bass, superbly balanced sound and excellent height in Dolby Atmos titles. As it's a Sonos it comes with a premium price tag, and this Black Friday deal is a significant saving on a superb soundbar. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK