The best Black Friday Sonos deals: the only decent price-cuts on wireless speakers, Sonos Arc Ultra, Sonos Ace Ultra, Era 100 and more
If it's not listed here, we don't rate the deal (but we do rate these)
Fancy some serious Sonos savings, sir (or madam)? I don't blame you — there are some great offers live now across the internet this Black Friday.
And Sonos has had a much better year in 2026, so the deals we've spotted are a lot juicier than what we've seen for quite a while (read: there are savings on newer Sonos products, because Sonos has certainly released some good ones the past 12 months).
• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals
Top of the pile for me? It's got to be the Era 100 SL, now just $149 at Amazon (was $189) in the US, or now just £149 (was £169) in the UK, both at Amazon.
It's already Sonos' cheaper option to the Era 100 wireless speaker (the 'SL' suffix stands for 'Speechless' here, so no mics and no virtual voice assistant support) and I think it's a steal at that price.
But look, there are plenty of other options to get your teeth into…
US Quick Deals
- Sonos Era 100 SL wireless smart speaker: was
$189now $149 at Amazon
- Sonos Ace Noise Canceling headphones: was
$349now $229 at Amazon
- Sonos Era 300 Wireless Smart Speaker: was
$499now $399 at Amazon
- Sonos Sub Mini: was
$499now $399 at Amazon
- Sonos Beam Gen 2 (soundbar): was
$499now $339 at Amazon
UK Quick Deals
- Sonos Era 100 SL: was
£169now £149 at Amazon
- Sonos Ace Noise Canceling Headphones: was
£349now £199 at Amazon
- Sonos Era 300 Wireless Smart Speaker: was
£499now £399 at Amazon
- Sonos Five Hifi Speaker: was
£549now £399 at Amazon
- Sonos Arc Ultra Soundbar: was
£999now £799 at Amazon
Today's best Sonos deals in the US
In our Sonos Ace review we said Sonos' first ever over-ears were "detailed, fun and energetic" and featured clever integration with Sonos' soundbars. "They're beautiful, well-specced, and have some smart design features... they're [our] favorite headphones for movies to date." OK, they've recently been superseded by a newer set. But that makes the savings on the original pair even better…
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The Sonos Era 100 SL wireless speaker was designed to be more affordable than the previous Era 100, and in our Era 100 SL review we said that Sonos "has managed to pack in the same quality sound, great connectivity and iconic design". This is a decent discount on a talented wireless speaker.
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The Era 300 is superb, and we gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review: "With stereo or spatial audio, the Era 300 is more expansive than any other single-box speaker for the price". It creates a massive sound field that's hugely entertaining, and it's very powerful. We said "it's one of the most exciting speakers you can buy today."
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We liked almost everything about the Roam 2 portable Wi-Fi / Bluetooth speaker except its price, so this Black Friday Sonos deal is very welcome. It delivers that signature Sonos sound quality with 10 hours of battery life, a fun and very portable design and some fun color options too. As we said in our Roam 2 review, if you're looking for "a minimalist, great-sounding portable speaker" you should definitely check this one out.
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In our Sonos Play review we said that it is "a triumph of usability... it sounds better than most portable speakers and can hold its own as a home speaker". It's powerful for its size, delivers well-rounded sound and looks rather nice too.
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If like us you used to have your head in the bass bins at a gig or club, this is the Sonos accessory for you: the Sub Mini may be small compared to the full-size Sonos Sub but there's nothing small about the kick the Sonos Sub Mini produces, and it's just right for spaces where you need some low-end thump without making the neighbors want to thump you. Its force-canceling drivers keep the low end nice and tight and it's a great upgrade for smaller Sonos soundbars.
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Where the Sonos Sub Mini is, well, mini, the full-sized Sub 4 is mighty. It's best suited to big spaces and the Sonos Arc Ultra, adding serious low-end thump to make movies and music something you really feel as well as hear. Despite its huge power it's small enough to tuck under a couch or next to an AV cabinet.
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This is a really sweet deal on a really sweet surround sound setup. You're getting Sonos' best soundbar, its most mighty subwoofer and a pair of the superb Era 300 speakers, and then you're getting a discount on the whole shebang that takes a whopping $797 off the price.
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Remember Lemonheads' song It's a shame about Ray? You won't be singing it if you get this Black Friday Sonos deal on the compact Ray soundbar, because it's brilliant. In our Sonos Ray review we said that it's "a major sound upgrade compared to the built-in speakers of just about any TV". And you can expand it with surround speakers for even more oomph.
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In our Sonos Beam (Gen 2) review we said that it "is a great upgrade compared to the original soundbar, coming with Dolby Atmos support, HDMI eARC compatibility, and a refreshed design." It's brilliant for small spaces and surprisingly powerful for its size. And because it's a Sonos it sounds great.
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Today's best Sonos deals in the UK
The Era 100 SL is one of Sonos' best small speakers. In our Era 100 SL review we said that Sonos "has managed to pack in the same quality sound, great connectivity and iconic design" as its more expensive predecessor, and while the saving here isn't massive it does make the 100 SL an even better buy.
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It's a shame the launch of the Ace was overshadowed by Sonos' well-documented app problems, because they're a great pair of headphones. In our Sonos Ace review we said that Sonos' first ever over-ears were "detailed, fun and energetic", and they're particularly good for watching movies.
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We really like the Era speakers, and the Era 300 is probably our favourite: we gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review, praising its spatial audio, stereo separation and punchy performance. It's an absolute joy to listen to.
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When the Sonos Five launched, it was the biggest, loudest Sonos speaker you could buy. And today it's still big, still loud, but a lot less expensive. In our Sonos Five review we said it was "a beefy, exuberant and zealous beast" — but not at the expense of clarity or sound separation.
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This is one of Sonos's portable speakers, and in our Sonos Play review we said that it is "a triumph of usability" that doesn't skimp on sound quality. We like its versatility: it's a good home speaker but it's also portable enough to take with you on your trips to exciting places or just a different part of your home.
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Roam is one of our favourite B-52's songs and the Roam is one of our favourite speakers to play it on. The second-gen Roam takes Sonos' excellent portable speaker and improves it with better Bluetooth pairing and excellent audio performance. In our review we gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars.
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As we said in our Sonos Arc Ultra review, this is a seriously impressive soundbar with surprisingly powerful bass, superbly balanced sound and excellent height in Dolby Atmos titles. As it's a Sonos it comes with a premium price tag, and this Black Friday deal is a significant saving on a superb soundbar.
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You know the deal with Sonos: great sound, great expandability and usually, a whopping great price tag to match. This deal takes a huge chunk off the Beam 2's usual list price, and as we said in our review it's "the perfect soundbar for smaller spaces" — especially if you're serious about sound.
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More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,300 off iPhone & Samsung
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
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Becky became Audio Editor at TechRadar in 2024, but joined the team in 2022 as Senior Staff Writer, focusing on all things hi-fi. Before this, she spent three years at What Hi-Fi? testing and reviewing everything from wallet-friendly wireless earbuds to huge high-end sound systems. Prior to gaining her MA in Journalism in 2018, Becky freelanced as an arts critic alongside a 22-year career as a professional dancer and aerialist – any love of dance starts with a love of music. Becky has previously contributed to Stuff, FourFourTwo and The Stage. When not writing, she can still be found throwing shapes in a dance studio, these days with varying degrees of success.
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