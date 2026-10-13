Apple's HomePod mini 2 freshens the smart speaker with new colors and a few new tricks

The top LED glow can now mirror the colors of album artwork

The smart speaker will get Siri AI in a future software update

Techtober is marching on in a pretty big way, and this week it's Apple leading the pack. Alongside its first-ever smart display, the HomeView, Apple is also upgrading the speaker that serves as the entry point to its smart-home lineup.

The HomePod mini 2 is a refresh of the smart speaker that’s been a workhorse in Apple's lineup since it launched in 2020. For this second generation, Apple isn’t changing much: there are new colors, a better processor under the hood, and a new trick with the glowing LED on the top, though Siri AI is coming… but only via a future software update.

It also comes with a notable price hike. In the US, the first-gen HomePod mini jumped from $99 to $129 in June, and now the HomePod mini 2 costs $149.99 — so that's a 50% upgrade over the price the original cost just five months ago. It’s up for preorder now, and will begin shipping on October 30. It's priced at £149 in the UK, and AU$229 in Australia.

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(Image credit: Apple)

Looks-wise, the HomePod mini 2 is still about the size and shape of an tennis ball, but with a flat top and bottom. Alongside White, Blue, and Midnight, new arrivals Green and Pink aim to offer a fresh pop of color. Fans of Yellow and Orange, which were options for the first HomePod mini, will likely be missing those — myself included.

Still, I’m a fan of the fresh Pink here. I saw it demoed in a stereo pair alongside the pink iMac, and there’s definitely some Cupertino synergy here. Beyond the fresh paint jobs, the HomePod mini 2 will still ship with a color-matched cord and USB-C power plug.

Under the hood, Apple has made the jump from an S5 chip to the S10 chip, which premiered inside the Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, and third-generation SE.

The new chip will be faster for processing, and will also improve connectivity, allowing for improved latency when the HomePod mini 2 is used as a dedicated speaker for a Mac — a new capability for this model. It can also be grouped with other HomePods as a surround sound setup for the new Apple TV 4K.

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(Image credit: Apple)

The S10 chip will also power a forthcoming free update to bring Siri AI to the speaker. When it does arrive, you can opt into the new, more personalized Siri through the Home app on your iPhone. The update will apply to your account, and if you’re in a shared household, other users will be able to make the jump too.

As with the Apple HomeView, you’ll need an iPhone that supports Apple Intelligence and the new Siri, and that has recently connected to your Wi-Fi network. Once enabled, you can ask for more personal information from Siri, whether that’s finding a song your friend texted you, pulling information from your calendar, or handling any number of other tasks. There will be a bit of a wait for these Siri features, though, with no confirmed date.

The other big change is a fun one. The HomePod mini 2’s top is still a circular touch surface with LEDs underneath, but it's been updated. No, it’s not a full Liquid Retina display as on the HomeView, but the LEDs are more precise, and can now color-match the album art of whatever you’re listening to.

Think of the colorful glow in the iPhone’s Dynamic Island when a Now Playing widget is active. Whether you’re listening to Apple Music or Spotify, that color-matching effect can now translate to the top of the HomePod mini 2.

It’s a neat update, though the lights don’t get all that bright. In a demo, they matched the blues, whites, and violets of Olivia Rodrigo’s latest album while it was playing.

Potentially more interesting is that it works with soundscapes, too. I currently have two original HomePod minis on my nightstands, and use rain sounds to fall asleep, so the idea that the new model can visually reflect the pitter-patter of raindrops is intriguing. In a dark room, that gentle glow could be a soothing touch.

(Image credit: Apple)

Aside from that, the HomePod mini 2 still offers the same rich, vibrant, and surprisingly loud playback experience for audio, podcasts, and other content. It’s again powered by a full-range driver, and dual passive radiators.

It sounded pretty great in the demos, and I’m especially pleased that two of these can be combined with a pair of second-generation HomePods for a full surround sound experience with the Apple TV 4K. You can of course also pair this HomePod with any other AirPlay speakers or the HomeView, too.

Apple is taking preorders for the HomePod mini 2 now, with shipping from October 30. That’s right before Halloween, and while Orange isn’t in the lineup anymore for a pumpkin look, you'll be able to ask Siri to serve up some spooky tunes.