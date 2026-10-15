Google has a new firmware update on the way for previous-gen Nest speakers

The changes include audio streaming upgrades and fixes to smart home controls

You'll need to be signed up to the Google Home Preview Program to update your devices

Google may be sunsetting its Nest smart-home brand as it makes room for new hardware, but the tech giant isn’t leaving its older smart speakers out of the firmware-update equation.

If you’re still glued to your Nest speaker from years ago, you’ll be happy to learn that Google is currently testing a new firmware update, version 3.79.550760, through the Google Home Preview Program, which you’ll need to be signed up to if you want early access.

While an exact release date hasn’t been announced, the upcoming changes could seriously upgrade the overall performance of older devices.

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As per Google’s release notes, the Nest Audio, Nest Mini, Google Home, and Google Home Mini are getting a roster of improvements across audio, smart-home control, and more. The Google Home Max and Google Home Speaker, the company’s latest audio device, are also getting some bug fixes, but are being left out of the wider updates — so we’re assuming that these devices are already running this firmware.

In addition to general performance and stability improvements, there’s a slew of audio improvements on the way, including fixes to media streaming and volume, which could do wonders for boosting your music playback experience. At the same time Google is polishing smart-home controls, a fix that we’re guessing will enhance the synergy between voice commands and the smart home devices that are connected to your speaker.

Finally, the company is rolling out setup and connectivity improvements on Wi-Fi issues and ‘Google assistant entry experience improvements’. This is likely a reference to Gemini, which Google is making the flagship voice assistant for its smart-home tech as it releases new devices.

While some reputable tech brands kill off widely-used, albeit previous-gen devices as a way to push users to upgrade to newer models, Google hasn’t completely forgotten about the devices that put the company on the smart home map. Just a few weeks ago Google unveiled a big Home update for video doorbells, security cameras, and Automations, so it’s not just smart speakers that are getting all the attention.

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As mentioned, if you want to make the most of Google’s upcoming smart speaker upgrades, you’ll need to be signed up to the Google Home Preview Program. If you’re not already enrolled, just head to the Google Home app and open Device Information. Select Preview Program, and you’ll be able to sign up if you’re eligible. If you are, the firmware update will install overnight.

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