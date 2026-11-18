Some new goodies are on the way for Nest Thermostat owners

Another substantial Google Home update is rolling out

Nest Thermostats are getting several new features

There are upgrades for Gemini and video doorbells too

It hasn't been the easiest few months for Google Home users, but the updates keep on arriving, and it looks like Google is gradually getting its smart home devices and software back on an even keel. The latest batch of upgrades are now rolling out to users — including some notable new features for Nest Thermostat owners.

Google has put up a couple of posts (via 9to5Google) on what's new, and you'll see that Nest Thermostats in the US and Canada will soon start showing estimated cumulative savings on your heating bills. That's due to go live in December.

Nest Thermostats will also now be able to proactively warn you about issues with compatible heat pumps or air-conditioning compressors, via email, in the Google Home app, and on the face of the thermostat itself. The thermostat controller is getting a little redesign too, so the Eco mode settings are easier to access.

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Owners of a 4th-gen Nest Learning Thermostat get a couple of extra features. First, there's the ability to balance hot and cold spots around the home, with the help of third-party room sensors, in addition to Google's own sensor.

Second, the 4th-gen and latest model is also getting some new Dynamic Farsight faces (like watch faces for your thermostat). These new designs will "match your aesthetics", whatever they may be, and it sounds like we're going to get seasonal options, as well as a lunar face that tracks the phases of the Moon.

Video devices and Gemini

The new updates cover several different devices (Image credit: Google)

Besides the thermostat updates, video doorbell themes (including seasonal themes) can now be previewed right inside the Google Home app, saving you a trip to the front door to see how they sound. On video cameras more generally, activity zones can now be more precisely set, cutting down on false positives.

With Gemini for Home, the digital AI assistant will handle requests up to 20% faster, and is expanding to six new countries: India, Taiwan, Singapore, Colombia, South Korea, and Brazil. Background chatter will now be less of a problem for voice commands too.

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For those of you who use Google Home on the web, you should find that reviewing recorded footage from your connected cameras is more straightforward, with faster scrubbing and support for arrow key control.

If you're a Google Home Premium Advanced subscriber, there's something else too: motion-triggered camera and doorbell event descriptions will now include audio descriptions too, so you'll know about breaking glass or barking dogs.

Rounding out this substantial update, we've got support for digital home keys in Google Wallet. This was actually announced last week, and means that controls for compatible smart locks can be added to Google Wallet, via the Google Home app. All you'll need to do is tap your phone on the lock when you get home.

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