The Creality K1 Max is an innovative, AI-powered 3D printer that sets new standards in terms of handling complex designs - and it’s got a generous 300mm build volume and rapid print speed in that enclosed design, too.

There’s already loads to like about this 3D printer, and thanks to an early Black Friday sale it’s now available for $549 rather than $899.

Today’s best Creality K1 Max deal

Black Friday Save 39% ($350) Creality K1 Max: was $899 now $549 at Creality Store That new $549 price comes directly from Creality and marks a whopping $300 discount on the standard cost. If you want more options, a variety of bundle deals are available alongside discounts on accessories and consumables.

Why we recommend the Creality K1 Max

The Creality K1 Max has a 300 x 300 x 300mm build volume and reaches speeds of 600mm/s. Its 300°C hotend supports materials including ABS, ASA, PETG and carbon-fiber-reinforced filaments.

AI monitoring, LiDAR calibration and automatic bed leveling simplify setup.

In our review, we noted that its AI-driven features deliver precision, quality, and user-friendly design - and awarded it a lofty 4.5/5 stars, despite noting that some aspects of its filament loading process can be a little fiddly and that not all features are currently working to their full potential.

Read TechRadar’s Creality K1 Max review

Price context and historical value

At $549, you’re saving $350 against Creality’s $899 reference price. It’s been slightly cheaper before, but this is still a strong deal for a large-format enclosed printer. If you don’t need to buy immediately, perhaps wait until closer to Black Friday or Cyber Monday to see if other deals emerge.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy it if… you want speed, innovation, and the space for larger projects from your next 3D printer

❌ Skip it if… you want to make smaller models or would like to experiment with multicolor printing