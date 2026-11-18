Companies can now give AI agents their own Windows Cloud PC, just like a human worker

They'll be managed through Intune and Entra with unique identities and permissions

General Cloud PC performance and reliability are also on track to see improvements

Taking the idea of giving AI agents their own identity even further, Microsoft has announced that it will be giving them their own managed Cloud PCs so that they can operate Windows apps and perform tasks just like any other human workers.

This follows the launch of Windows 365 for Agents earlier this year, and comes as part of sweeping updates for "people, agents and IT" to the company's Cloud PC portfolio.

Under the updates, Microsoft is using Direct Stream to improve responsiveness, reliability and performance, boasting that users can now connect to their Cloud PCs within seconds, making them feel much more like conventional, local machines.

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The reason for granting AI agents access to their own Cloud PCs is because many apps lack APIs that allow agents to interact with them directly, so Microsoft wants to give users deeper system-level access instead. It means that automation can be opened up for legacy and unsupported apps, rather than companies being forced to rebuild or migrate apps entirely.

"Our AI agents can interact with real Windows applications, perform QA testing and generate documentation, all within a secure, enterprise-governed Windows 365 for Agents environment," one early customer shared.

Windows 365 for Agents will also be eligible for Copilot Credits, which Microsoft describes as a 'common currency' that's applicable across its AI offerings, for easier billing and spend visibility.

The company noted that Cloud PCs are controlled through Microsoft Intune and Entra – in other words, they're managed just like earlier Cloud PCs for humans, taking on their own identities which can be set up to be more restrictive than human identities.

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"The future of computing will require a familiar, flexible workspace that can meet people and their agents wherever work happens," Windows 365 Product Leader Bhavya Chopra explained.

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