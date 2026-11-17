OpenAI has just released two new GPT-6.2 models

GPT-6.2 Astra is for complex projects, and GPT-6.2 Sol is for everyday work

Both models are for paid subscribers and available today

OpenAI has just released a couple of brand new models to keep us on our toes. The first is GPT-6.2 Astra, designed for complex projects, and the second is GPT-6.2 Sol, designed for everyday work. Both models are available starting today in ChatGPT Work and Codex for Plus, Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users. Additionally, both will be available in the OpenAI API.

You won’t be able to use them from a Free account, and only in Work mode, not Chat mode.

According to OpenAI, both models get better results on demanding tasks while using fewer tokens, which means you’ll get more out of your usage limits. OpenAI reports that on Agents’ Last Exam, GPT-6.2 Astra scored 5.2 points higher than GPT-6 Astra at less than a third of the estimated API cost per task and scored 5.5 points ahead of Claude Fable 5.2 at just 5% of the cost.

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To show you what’s possible using the new model, OpenAI developer Thomas Ricouard asked GPT‑6.2 to recreate Paris at full scale so he could walk or drive through it in a browser. The model combined street maps with French survey data on more than 131,000 buildings. Thomas then explored the city and used screenshots to show the model what he wanted to change. You can explore the result yourself in Paris Atlas.

(Image credit: OpenAI)

A walk around Paris

I had a play with Paris Atlas, and it takes a while to load, but it is very impressive once it has. You select where on a map of Paris you’d like to walk, and it drops you onto a realistic-looking street, which you can walk around using the arrow keys on your keyboard. 3D models of various well-dressed Parisian residents walk past you on the street, and you can look all around. You actually have to navigate around the people. If you want to get a feeling of what it’s like to walk around Paris, it’s not bad at all.

There’s also another change. For the first time, subscribers to the $200 per month version of ChatGPT Pro will get access to Ultrafast mode when using GPT-6.2 Sol. Ultrafast mode processes requests up to eight times faster than GPT-6 Astra in Standard mode in Codex, and was previously only available to ChatGPT Pro 500 subscribers. Pro 500 subscribers and API developers can use Ultrafast mode with either model. OpenAI says that eligible Enterprise and Edu users can access Ultrafast once their workspace admin enables it.

With the ability to build impressive projects like Paris Atlas, the power of the new models is clearly quite impressive. For most people, the real question is whether any of this will make a difference to the way they use ChatGPT.

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If you're just asking it questions, writing emails, or generating images, probably not. But if you've ever wanted to build your own website, create an interactive tool to help you manage your finances, or turn an app idea into something you can actually use, these new models could make a real difference.

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