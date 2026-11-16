My first reaction to the idea of letting ChatGPT use my debit or credit card was an immediate no. The thought of giving an AI agent access to my money, and wondering what it might start buying without my permission, wasn't particularly appealing. But after watching OpenAI's demo of how ChatGPT handles purchases, and what it does with your bank details, I'm actually feeling a lot less worried.

OpenAI has just launched ChatGPT Wallet. It’s a digital wallet that its agents (called dots) can use to pay for things. They can’t just start buying things willy-nilly though — each payment requires a security check. ChatGPT Wallet has been built in partnership with American Express, Mastercard and Visa and currently requires a ChatGPT Pro account in the US to use. Additionally users must be aged 18 or over with eligible US-issued cards.

Over on the OpenAI announcement about the new feature, there’s a video showing how it works — and it looks exactly as low-friction as you’d have hoped. You ask ChatGPT to find you something, it searches using its dots agent, finds something suitable, then reports back at which point you decide to buy and a payment screen pops up for you to approve.

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What makes it reassuring

What's particularly reassuring is that ChatGPT's agent never actually gets to see your card details. Instead, the payment network creates a substitute set of payment credentials for each approved purchase, meaning your real card information isn't shared with the AI agent or the retailer. You also retain your usual card rewards and protections for eligible disputes. That's a pretty important distinction, and one that makes me feel considerably more comfortable about the whole idea.

As smooth as the demo is, I would still expect some hiccups in the real world. To be useful in the real world, the payment system needs to avoid being blocked by websites and recognized as a legitimate purchase made by the agent.

To help achieve this OpenAI says, “We’re starting with limited availability to ChatGPT Pro users, so we can learn from real-world use and work with businesses, banks, and payment networks to improve compatibility and reliability.”

Christmas shopping

While a FaceID or fingerprint security check is needed right now, OpenAI says that over time it expects people will be able to delegate purchases entirely to their agent by setting clear parameters, like spending limits, purchase categories, or time periods.

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OpenAI is going to need to do a lot of work going forward with banks, businesses and payment networks to ensure that its agent payments work smoothly all the time. We’re still at the very beginnings of agent payments, and we still need to understand if the demand from people to use a service like this is there as well.

Would I trust an AI agent to do my Christmas shopping? I'm not sure I would right now, but having seen how ChatGPT Wallet works, I'm certainly more open to the idea than I was before. For now, I'm happy to let AI find things for me and leave the actual buying to me. But give it a few years, prove the safeguards work, and I might just be persuaded to let ChatGPT loose on my Christmas list.

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