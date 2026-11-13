The hidden costs of repurposing laptops

Keeping pace with evolving technology demands is an increasing challenge for businesses. Software licenses and tool sprawl rapidly eat into technology budgets so when it comes to hardware, it’s perhaps unsurprising that there is a tendency to extend the lifecycle of products, rather than replace them.

Thomas Epps Social Links Navigation IT Product Manager & Cloud Device Business Manager at LG Electronics.

One example of this is repurposing old laptops into thin clients. In simple terms, a thin client is a device that runs services and software from a centralized server, allowing users to access their desktop environment from any device with an internet connection. This cloud-based approach removes the need for very powerful, and often costly devices as most of the computing power and storage remains on the server.

This method is intended to extend the machine lifecycle, removing the up-front cost of new hardware and when budgets are tight or profits are stagnating, this can feel like a huge win. It can also seem like a more sustainable choice for companies on paper. For leaders concerned about e-waste, repurposing laptops may appear to be the right choice for the environment, and for their business. Seems perfect, right?

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Unfortunately, this is not always the case. Reusing existing hardware is not the same as extending a system’s lifecycle and delaying the purchase of a dedicated thin client doesn't remove that investment, it simply shifts it into a series of smaller, less visible costs. Over time, repairs, support, downtime and higher energy consumption can leave businesses spending more than if they had invested in purpose-built hardware from the outset.

Why repurposing is on the rise

In Europe, virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) devices, which are used to connect to a virtual or cloud desktop instead of running everything locally, make up a significant share of the market. Of that chunk, only around half are dedicated thin-client hardware (purpose-built boxes or all-in-one units).

Pressure to reduce IT costs, extend hardware lifecycles and meet sustainability quotas often lead businesses to assume that repurposing is the best move. And, as processing moves to the cloud, or a VDI server, local performance inside laptops matters less.

The device on the desk essentially becomes a display responsible for capturing keyboard and mouse input and maintaining a network connection. Since the laptop is now primarily acting as a gateway to cloud-hosted applications, it can appear that the hardware itself no longer needs to be particularly capable.

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But this fails to acknowledge one fundamental point. The physical laptop is still at the end of its refresh cycle, and its components are still ageing. Instead of making the most of the tech they already have, leaders should be considering whether that approach makes the most sense in the long term.

Ultimately, it doesn’t - a dedicated thin client delivers both architectural and financial advantages over a 10-year lifecycle, with lower maintenance, reduced energy use and a significantly lower total cost of ownership.

Is an ageing laptop the most reliable and sustainable endpoint?

Repurposing old laptops is a one-time delay strategy, not a permanent infrastructure model. Take a 4-year-old laptop, for example. This device will have a battery operating at 50% capacity... or worse.

Even if it gets updated with a fast, low-resource system designed to run smoothly on older or weaker computers, such as a lightweight Linux OS, that battery will swell, fail, or die completely within 12-24 months. Replacing laptop batteries or having employees tethered to power outlets entirely undermines one of the key benefits of thin clients: low maintenance

Laptops also have various moving parts, like cooling fans and hinges, along with highly fragile components such as keyboards, trackpads and screens. In contrast, hardware thin clients are built with solid-state components specifically intended to last 8-10 years without a single physical failure. For example, laptop thin clients may have a fan within a laptop case, but from day one they need to work far less than on a fat client reducing wear and helping to support a longer device lifecycle.

It's important that businesses zoom out and consider the full picture. What happens 3 or 4 years down the line from repurposing, when the laptop physically falls apart? Its hinges, screen, ports, and cooling system haven't suddenly become newer because the processing has moved to the cloud. The keys are falling off or that faulty touchpad that refuses click!

These physical issues aren’t just irritating for users – they can be an economic strain for companies. Money is drained by repeated repairs. IT helpdesk tickets pile up. Employees become frustrated and productivity is lost.

The sustainability margin and the real cost saver

Despite the belief that repurposing laptops is environmentally superior, the opposite is true - a dedicated thin client is much greener than a re-used system. A standard business laptop charger pulls between 45W and 65W of power. A modern dedicated hardware thin client runs on just 5W to 12W. Scale that across 2,000 users over an 8-year period, and the energy cost savings alone can offset a massive chunk of the hardware procurement cost.

The manufacturing footprint of dedicated thin clients also comes out on top. Manufacturing a premium business laptop generates significantly more carbon emissions than building a tiny, fanless, aluminium-chassis thin client. Over an 8-year horizon, a dedicated thin client user requires exactly one piece of hardware.

A laptop user will likely cycle through two to three separate laptops in that same timeframe, tripling their manufacturing carbon footprint. In other words, investing in dedicated technology is a decision that can reduce both long-term operating costs and environmental impact.

The repurposing trap

When laptops are repurposed, the purchase cost that could have been spent on new hardware is outweighed by repairs, wasted employee productivity and the inevitable investment in new hardware a couple of years down the line.

The organizations that achieve the lowest total cost of ownership are those that recognize the need to invest in hardware that has been purpose-built for the next decade, rather than extracting every last day from ageing hardware ready to be put to bed.

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