Best gifts for home workers
The perfect holiday gifts for home workers of all ages
Tens of millions of us telework or work from home for pay. Propelled by the after-effects of the pandemic, almost 23% of US workers (about 33 million Americans) worked remotely in March 2026 - and the figure is even higher in the UK where nearly 40% of UK population said they worked from home at least once in June 2026.
Whether they're called hybrid workers, solopreneurs, gig operators, startup owners, one-person bands or microbusinesses, they're a formidable asset to the global economy.
Working from the comfort of your home requires new routines, innovative processes and more importantly the right tools. I know it as I've been one of them for the past seven years.
That may be something as simple as a mousepad that 'feels' right – or something a lot more elaborate, such as a standing desk. But whatever you buy, you'll want to choose wisely – because there's nothing worse for productivity than getting frustrated by your home office setup.
So, whether you're thinking of things to add to your own gift list, or buying for a loved one who works at home, you'll want to get it right – and I can help.
Here are 15 products that will absolutely enhance the working pattern of any home business owner - and I know it, because I've owned all of them (or very similar products).
Best gifts for home business owners
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Désiré has been musing and writing about technology during a career spanning four decades. He dabbled in website builders and web hosting when DHTML and frames were in vogue and started narrating about the impact of technology on society just before the start of the Y2K hysteria at the turn of the last millennium.
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