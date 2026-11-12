Best gifts for home workers

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Tens of millions of us telework or work from home for pay. Propelled by the after-effects of the pandemic, almost 23% of US workers (about 33 million Americans) worked remotely in March 2026 - and the figure is even higher in the UK where nearly 40% of UK population said they worked from home at least once in June 2026.

Whether they're called hybrid workers, solopreneurs, gig operators, startup owners, one-person bands or microbusinesses, they're a formidable asset to the global economy.

Working from the comfort of your home requires new routines, innovative processes and more importantly the right tools. I know it as I've been one of them for the past seven years.

That may be something as simple as a mousepad that 'feels' right – or something a lot more elaborate, such as a standing desk. But whatever you buy, you'll want to choose wisely – because there's nothing worse for productivity than getting frustrated by your home office setup.

So, whether you're thinking of things to add to your own gift list, or buying for a loved one who works at home, you'll want to get it right – and I can help.

Here are 15 products that will absolutely enhance the working pattern of any home business owner - and I know it, because I've owned all of them (or very similar products).

Best gifts for home business owners