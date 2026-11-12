Optics11 is discussing underwater surveillance systems with dozens of navies

Its sensors reportedly detect oil tankers from approximately 100 kilometers away

The company has already secured between five and ten naval customers

Dutch defense technology company Optics11 is attracting interest from dozens of navies with fiber-optic sensors designed to detect underwater activity across long distances.

According to its CEO, Paul Heiden, the company already serves between five and ten naval customers, while approximately 35 paid evaluations are planned for 2026.

The technology uses light traveling through optical fibers to identify acoustic disturbances, offering an alternative to conventional underwater detection systems used by naval forces.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Optics11 attracts naval customers with fiber-optic underwater detection technology

Optics11's equipment monitors underwater acoustic activity by measuring tiny changes in light traveling through specialized optical fibers installed along the seabed or deployed behind vessels.

The company sells two principal systems, including OptiBarrier for fixed underwater surveillance and OptiArray, which operates as a towed sensor arrangement.

Heiden said the technology can identify an oil tanker from approximately 100 kilometers (66 miles) away, through underwater acoustic monitoring.

That detection capability could make the technology particularly useful for monitoring maritime traffic, identifying unusual underwater activity, and supporting anti-submarine surveillance operations.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The company is developing a towed sensor system for the Royal Netherlands Navy's future Orka-class submarines, which France's Naval Group will supply.

Its existing industry relationships include Saab, Rheinmetall, Fincantieri, Thales, and Exail, alongside Ocean Infinity, which Britain selected for its Atlantic Bastion underwater surveillance initiative.

Optics11 also works with several European naval forces, with ongoing evaluations involving Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and France.

The technology produces substantially more acoustic information than conventional piezoelectric sonar sensors, requiring specialized software to interpret the resulting underwater measurements.

Third-party software cannot handle Optics11's data density

Optics11 has developed proprietary software to process its sensor readings after finding that existing third-party sonar applications could not handle its unusually dense datasets.

“Initially I thought we could work with a partner, but our data density is so high that we couldn't derive any value from third-party sonar processing software,” said Paul Heiden.

AI also reduced the number of software developers required, allowing the company to employ about 10 specialists instead of the 60 to 80 previously anticipated.

Heiden said those savings allow Optics11 to concentrate more resources on acoustic specialists who understand underwater sound propagation across different seabed conditions.

The Royal Netherlands Navy has supported the company for at least eight years, providing millions of euros through subsidies, technical guidance, and submarine testing opportunities.

Optics11 raised about €100 million in the past 15 months, including €25 million in venture debt from the European Investment Bank.

The company will pursue another funding round in 2027, potentially seeking a valuation exceeding $1 billion despite remaining unprofitable.

Optics11 is expected to achieve a positive cash flow in 2028, while planned expansion includes additional offices and recruitment across Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

The company is keeping its most important developments under wraps through confidential business information rather than patents.

Publicly documenting sensitive military technology could expose valuable technical capabilities.

“You can’t publish this, you can’t patent it, so it all has to be kept secret, and we’re getting great help from the Dutch government to keep it truly secret,” Heiden said.

Via Defense News

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.