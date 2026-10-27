Russian boats spotted loitering over undersea cables connecting Europe and US

Russia appears to be using civilian vessels to spy on critical undersea cables between the US and Europe

The UK relies on the cables for around economic activity that amounts to £65 billion a year

Maritime law severely limits engagement with civilian vessels in international waters

Russian civilian vessels are being used to map undersea cables linking the UK and Europe with the United States, according to an investigation by The Telegraph, which adds that fishing trawlers are performing espionage in the waters around Britain.

Analysis by the publication has found evidence of over 500 incidents carried out by what are described as “commercial proxies”, the use of which appears to sit within a 2022 maritime doctrine approved by Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed at mobilizing fishing and other civilian vessels.

If the information was used aggressively, undersea cables could be targeted and disrupt banking, transport, and even trans-continental mobile phone data.

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Commercial proxies

In response to the investigation, the British government has announced a security crackdown, with sentencing and fines for anyone proven to have sabotaged undersea cables.

Fishing vessels conducting undercover undersea operations may seem like something straight out of a Tom Clancy book or a James Bond movie, but with over 500 recorded incidents, it appears to be happening.

The Telegraph’s analysis found several repeated actions in the movement of civilian vessels around undersea cables, and while their general path is publicly available, is is believed that the surveillance sought to establish specific routes. With this information, the undersea cables could be more accurately targeted by saboteurs.

“We’ve been pretty clear, and the head of MI5 has been pretty clear, that Russia is starting to use commercial proxies in order to do some of their work for them in that space", noted Britain’s telecoms minister Ian Murray, adding the publication of the investigation may “deter some of those commercial proxies that might be doing the work for hostile state actors.”

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Active monitoring

Some 17 vessels were identified by the investigation, with one spending 113 hours apparently surveying nine cables, and another repeatedly crossing over cables. Photography of the vessels concerned raised eyebrows, with a senior naval officer observing of one: “The hold could be easily used for other activities to store an uncrewed surface vehicle (USV) or remotely operated vehicles (ROVs).”

Tethered ROVs could potentially map the precise location of undersea cables, according to naval experts. Additionally, vessels travelling at slow sped could use sonar to map the seabed. One civilian craft spent 42 minutes around the trans-Atlantic Hibernia Express cable, moving at under two knots.

The British government has introduced proposals that will replace its outdated Submarine Telegraph Act 1885, with intentional damage of undersea cables carrying a maximum 14 prison sentence. Unlimited fines are also planned.

The Royal Navy has sought to reassure the British public, with a source telling The Telegraph that “We’re clearly watching Russia, watching what they’re doing for the security of the nation. We are actively monitoring them at sea.”

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