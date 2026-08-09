Chinese research vessel lingered above critical Pacific undersea communications infrastructure

Taiwan's Coast Guard warned the vessel to turn away from the Pacific Light Cable Network

Windward linked slow vessel movements with recognized intelligence-gathering behavior

A Chinese-flagged research vessel was recently observed loitering directly above an undersea cable system connecting Taiwan to the United States.

Taiwan's Coast Guard filmed the encounter and warned the 200-foot ship to alter its course away from the cable route.

The cable is the Pacific Light Cable Network, an 8,000-mile fiber-optic system linking Taiwan, the Philippines and the US.

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A pattern consistent with intelligence gathering

Maritime analysis platform Windward tracked the vessel moving at slow speed directly over the cable route in the Philippine Sea.

The company described such slow-speed movement over critical undersea infrastructure as one of the clearest signals used in maritime intelligence gathering.

Windward stated plainly that cables do not move, adding that "vessels that hover over them get noticed" by trained analysts worldwide.

Though the vessel's name and identifying number were withheld, Windward said it had operated repeatedly near the disputed Paracel and Spratly Islands.

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Records also placed the same ship as far as the Bay of Bengal and waters off Sri Lanka in earlier years.

Analysts also noted increased Chinese research vessel activity east of Taiwan since June alongside broader maritime operations in surrounding waters.

Some analysts have expressed concerns that Beijing's military-civil fusion policy could enable information gathered by civilian research vessels to support military activities.

However, no publicly available evidence has verified that the vessel gathered intelligence or transferred information to Chinese military authorities during the reported voyage.

Beijing refutes the claims

Chinese authorities have consistently denied that their vessels intentionally damage undersea cables, calling such accusations premature and politically motivated overall.

They accuse Taiwan and several Western governments of concluding before formal investigations into these incidents are completed.

Chinese-flagged vessels have featured in previous investigations into damaged undersea cables around Taiwan.

NATO officials and Taiwan's own Coast Guard have also linked Chinese-flagged vessels to earlier cable disruptions, including suspected sabotage in the Baltic Sea.

On its part, China claims that all its maritime activities are completely legal and respects international maritime law.

Submarine cables worldwide now carry roughly 99% of all intercontinental internet traffic, making their protection a growing global security concern.

The Pacific Light Cable Network carries added significance because Taiwan alone produces more than 90% of the world's most advanced semiconductor chips today.

This network was originally planned to connect Hong Kong before US regulators blocked that route in 2020.

American officials cited concerns at the time that the connection could directly expose sensitive US data to Chinese intelligence services.

The project was later reconfigured to link only the United States, Taiwan and the Philippines, bypassing Hong Kong entirely afterward.

Analysts believe the recent deployments may gradually normalize China's presence in waters that Taiwan has long regarded as strategically important.

Whether the vessel's activity ultimately amounted to scientific research or intelligence collection remains unresolved.

Via Newsweek

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