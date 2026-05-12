‘Your Wi-Fi cable could be a secret microphone': How researchers turned an earthquake detection method into an accidental spy tool using AI

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Fiber optic cables are already being used to pick up sound waves

Stock photo of a splayed fiber optic cable.
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
  • FTTH and enterprise fiber connections are at risk of interception – and it’s not the internet traffic you should be worried about
  • DAS technology analyses the effects of vibrations (or sound) on laser pulses through fiber cables
  • Attackers can exploit this with the help of AI to decipher your c