‘Your Wi-Fi cable could be a secret microphone': How researchers turned an earthquake detection method into an accidental spy tool using AI
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By Craig Hale published
Fiber optic cables are already being used to pick up sound waves
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- FTTH and enterprise fiber connections are at risk of interception – and it’s not the internet traffic you should be worried about
- DAS technology analyses the effects of vibrations (or sound) on laser pulses through fiber cables
- Attackers can exploit this with the help of AI to decipher your c