How to watch YAGA — free streams from anywhere in the world

YAGA is a brand new Canadian dark-folk horror series. The show has been adapted from a 2019 stage play, and is based of the Slavic folklore story of Baba Yaga.

You can watch Yaga online from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Overview Canadian Stream: Crave

Crave US Stream: AMC+

AMC+ UK Premiere: 31 Oct

Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams stars in this new Canadian horror series. YAGA premiered on October 23 on Crave in Canada and AMC+ in the United States.

The show follows the investigation into the disappearance of the young heir to a wealthy local fishing family, played by Hudson Williams.

Read on as we explain how to watch YAGA from anywhere.

Can I watch Yaga for free? Yes. Viewers in Canada can currently watch Crave for free via the 30-day free Walmart plus offer. The free trial includes access to Crave Standard with ads at no extra cost.

How to watch YAGA from anywhere

If you're keen to watch YAGA but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, you can always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

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Can I watch YAGA in the US?

US viewers can watch YAGA on AMC+ now, which also features a free trial currently.

If you're a Canadian traveling south of the border, however, a VPN will help you tune in. NordVPN is our recommended provider, and you can find out why with our in-depth NordVPN review.

How to watch YAGA in Canada

YAGA is available to watch on Crave in Canada now. Outside of Canada? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home. Each episode hits Crave on Tuesdays, the day after. Plans start from CA$11.99/month (plus tax), though for a limited time you can get your first three months for $3.99/month. Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content.

Can I watch YAGA in the UK?

(Image credit: Future)

YAGA is coming to the UK, but not until October 31. The Canadian horror show will arrive on SKY Atlantic and NOW.

Fortunately, if you're traveling in the UK you can use a VPN and watch the show from anywhere in the world. We recommend NordVPN.

Can I watch YAGA in Australia?

(Image credit: free)

Australian folk-horror fans can watch YAGA on BINGE or Foxtel

YAGA – Need to Know

Who is in the YAGA cast? Carrie-Anne Moss as Dr. Katherine Hargrove, a university professor

as Dr. Katherine Hargrove, a university professor Noah Reid as Charlie Rapp, a private investigator

as Charlie Rapp, a private investigator Clark Backo as Sergeant Carson, a local detective

as Sergeant Carson, a local detective Hudson Williams as Henry Park, heor to local fishery

How many episodes of YAGA are there? There will be 8 episodes in the first season of YAGA