How to watch The Traitors Canada season 4 — free streams from anywhere in the world

The Traitors Canada is unique in the Traitorverse due to the 22 contestants being a mix of celebrities and ordinary people. The formula makes for interesting dynamics as the faithfuls work together in an attempt to root out the traitors.

You can watch The Traitors Canada season 4 online from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiered: Mon, Sept 21 2026 Watch free: CTV (CA) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

Among the celebrity contingent of this year's Traitors Canada cohort are Elan Bibas (Love Island USA), Kane Fritzler (Survivor) and... BIEBER! (well, Jeremy Bieber, Justin's dad).

A new rule has been added since season 3 — if the faithful manage to banish a traitor, CA$10,000 is added to the prize pot. This means it's all to play for, with the added incentive bringing extra scrutiny, making it all the more difficult to conceal any treacherous intent.

With The Celebrity Traitors (UK) coming to an end soon, this is the perfect stand in for those still needing that extra traitors fix.

Read on as we explain how to watch The Traitors Canada season 4 from anywhere.

Can I watch The Traitors Canada season 4 for free? Yes. Viewers in Canada can watch episodes live on CTV or stream episodes of The Traitors Canada season 4 for FREE via Crave. Episodes hit the service a day after transmission.

How to watch The Traitors Canada season 4 from anywhere

If you're keen to watch The Traitors Canada but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, you can always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use one of the best VPNs to watch The Traitors Canada season 4 from anywhere:

Exclusive deal 🟩 NordVPN – get the world's best VPN



Not having a VPN is like leaving your front door wide open in a busy city — anyone can walk right in and take a peek.



TechRadar regularly reviews all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice.



✅ 75% Off Today

✅ 3 Extra Months Free

✅ Unlocks CTV



Get NordVPN and stream The Traitors Canada season 4 today.

Can I watch The Traitors Canada season 4 in the US?

US viewers can watch season 1–3 of The Traitors Canada on Peacock.

Unfortunately, season 4 isn't available yet.

If you're a Canadian traveling south of the border, however, a VPN will help you tune in. NordVPN is our recommended provider, and you can find out why with our in-depth NordVPN review.

How to watch The Traitors Canada season 4 in Canada

The Traitors Canada season 4 airs on Mondays at 10pm ET. Outside of Canada? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home. Each episode hits Crave on Tuesdays, the day after. Plans start from CA$11.99/month (plus tax), though for a limited time you can get your first three months for $3.99/month. Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content.

Can I watch The Traitors Canada season 4 in the UK?

(Image credit: Future)

In the UK, season 3 of The Traitors Canada is currently available on iPlayer. Season 4, however, is nowhere to be found.

Fortunately, Canadian nationals currently traveling across the pond can use a VPN to unblock CTV and watch the show from anywhere in the world. We recommend NordVPN.

Can I watch The Traitors Canada season 4 in Australia?

(Image credit: free)

You can catch season 1 of The Traitors Canada on Paramount Plus for free. The subsequent 3 series are regrettably not up for grabs down under.

Canadians currently away from home can use a VPN to watch season 4 on CTV from abroad.

The Traitors Canada season 4 – Need to Know

Who is in the Traitors Canada season 4 cast? Karen Mirsky - Faithful

- Faithful Katelyn Sinclair - Traitor

- Traitor Elan Belas - Faithful

- Faithful Kane Fritzler - Faithful

- Faithful Kiki Pugh - Faithful

- Faithful Taya Valkyrie - Traitor

- Traitor Aisha Afeahure - Faithful

- Faithful Bri Theurer - Faithful

- Faithful Cassadra Vilgrain - Faithful

- Faithful Felix Dolci - Faithful

- Faithful Icesis Couture - Faithful

- Faithful Jeremy Bieber - Faithful

- Faithful Jordan Chong - Faithful

- Faithful Keturah Alexander - Faithful

- Faithful Kyle Dalton - Faithful

- Faithful Skylene “Nipîy Iskwew” Gladue - Faithful

- Faithful Niroja Thirugnanasampanthar - Faithful

- Faithful Ronnie Stevenson - Faithful

- Faithful Sherod Beneby - Traitor

- Traitor Victoria “Spicy Vee” Woghiren - Traitor

- Traitor Ty McDonald - Faithful

- Faithful Van Goth

How many episodes of The Traitors Canada season 4 are there? The Traitors Canada will have 10 episodes