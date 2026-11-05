How to watch Zrádci - The Traitors Czechia season 3 online – stream the spin-off from anywhere

Stream Zrádci - The Traitors Czechia season 3 on FTV Prima and Prima+ (Czechia)

Unlock your stream with NordVPN (75% off)

Airs Wednesdays on Prima+ and Sundays on TV, from September 16 through to December 2

While the latest celebrity edition of The Traitors in the UK may be over now, there's always another version of the show for you to tune into. Who needs Claudia Winkleman, when you've got Czechia host, Vojtěch Kotek?

Season 3 of Zrádci - The Traitors Czechia sees 24 real-world contestants drop into Křivoklát Castle looking to take a share of a total prize pot worth up to 1 million Czech Koruna.

Contestants this year include a toy building set designer, a couple of scientists, a wildlife smuggler hunter, a motorcycle builder, a hostage negotiator, and even a nuclear physicist.

Read on as this guide explains how to stream Zrádci - The Traitors Czechia season 3 online – and potentially for FREE.

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Can you watch Zrádci - The Traitors Czechia season 3 for free?

Yes, if you're in Czechia you can find episodes of Zrádci - The Traitors Czechia season 3 on the free-to-air channel FTV Prima, starting on September 20.

The show will also be on the Prima+ streaming service and episodes arrive there four days earlier, but that platform does come with a subscription cost.

Moving around? Bypass geo-locked content and access Zrádci - The Traitors Czechia episodes by using a reliable VPN. We can show you how to do that below...

How to watch Zrádci - The Traitors Czechia S3 from anywhere

Out of the country but eager to stream Zrádci - The Traitors Czechia season 3 online? You’ll likely be restricted from accessing your usual services and other domestic streams due to geo-blocking.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV as if you were back at home.

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Can you watch Zrádci - The Traitors Czechia S3 in the US?

Unfortunately, Zrádci - The Traitors Czechia season 3 is restricted to Czechia television and will not get a linear broadcast or streaming release in the US.

The solution? Sign up for a reliable VPN like NordVPN and access streams as if you were back in Czechia.

Can you watch Zrádci - The Traitors Czechia S3 in Canada?

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Unfortunately it's the same story in Canada, with Zrádci - The Traitors Czechia season 3 not getting any kind of release on TV or streaming.

Away from home? Sign up for a reliable VPN like NordVPN and access streams as if you were back in Czechia.

Can you watch Zrádci - The Traitors Czechia S3 in Australia?

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You'll face similar issues in Australia, as TZrádci - The Traitors Czechia season 3 will not be on any TV channel or streaming platform Down Under.

Just visiting? Sign up for a reliable VPN like NordVPN and access streams as if you were back in Czechia.

Can you watch Zrádci - The Traitors Czechia S3 in the UK?

Likewise, fans of the show in the UK will have some trouble catching the latest episodes of Zrádci - The Traitors Czechia season 3.

Travelling around while the show airs? Sign up for a reliable VPN like NordVPN and access streams as if you were back in Czechia.

What you need to know about Zrádci - The Traitors Czechia S3

When is Zrádci - The Traitors Czechia S3 release date? Zrádci - The Traitors Czechia season 3 began on Wednesday, September 16. Episodes land on Prima+ every Wednesday through to December 2, or air on FTV Prima on Sundays through to December 6.

Zrádci - The Traitors Czechia season 3 contestants

Annelie Herz – Realtor

– Realtor Dáša Čechová – Writer

– Writer Kryštof Maliňák – Toy building set designer

– Toy building set designer David Rezazgui – Scientist

– Scientist Domi Tornikoski – Professor

– Professor Majda Bohutínská – Scientist

– Scientist Matěj Sysel – Motorcycle builder

– Motorcycle builder Mây Kieu – Brand manager

– Brand manager Štefan Rehák – Lawyer

– Lawyer Tomáš Ouhel – Wildlife smuggler hunter

– Wildlife smuggler hunter Zdislava Pokorná – Journalist

– Journalist Petr Kadlec – Sales representative

– Sales representative Petr Barnabáš Jurič – Social media manager

– Social media manager Klára Felixová – Tailor

– Tailor Jan Špaček – YouTuber

– YouTuber Nika Vujisicová – Nuclear physicist

– Nuclear physicist Adam Dolník – Hostage negotiator

– Hostage negotiator Lukáš Semerád – Coach

– Coach Anastázie Meindl – Psychologist

– Psychologist Jura Sousedík – Student

– Student Karolinna Neumann – Artist

Zrádci - The Traitors Czechia trailer

THE TRAITORS CZECH REPUBLIC | ZRÁDCI | OFFICIAL TRAILER - YouTube Watch On