Watch Bradley Walsh’s Million Pound Shot for free on Channel 4 (UK)

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Airs on Sunday, November 1

Bradley Walsh is better known for fronting The Chase on ITV, but he's now making the step over to Channel 4, at least briefly, to host another quiz show. But, Bradley Walsh’s Million Pound Shot might not be quite what it seems, if you believe internet sleuths that is.

There are a lot of clues suggesting Bradley Walsh’s Million Pound Shot could be a hoax. For one, it's on at 9pm, which is not exactly primetime quiz viewing in the UK. The team behind the new, one-off show are also a little suspicious. Tim Hancock is the commissioner, and he has previously worked on The Experiment and Greg Wallace: The Miracle Meat, two spoof/hoax shows that fooled the nation.

Throw in the fact that some audience members claimed they signed intense NDAs and you've got a pretty solid theory. Still, if the show is genuine, it'll see three contestants competing to win a million pounds (as you may have guessed) in front of a live audience, with Walsh throwing the questions their way.

Reckon it's the real deal, or are Channel 4 playing a big joke on us all? You'll have to tune in to find out, so read on to see how to watch Bradley Walsh’s Million Pound Shot from anywhere and potentially for free.

How to watch Bradley Walsh’s Million Pound Shot for free in the UK

In the UK, Bradley Walsh’s Million Pound Shot will air for FREE on Channel 4 on Sunday, November 1, 2026 at 9pm.

If you miss the broadcast you'll be able to watch it all unfold on Channel 4's streaming platform after the launch.

How to watch Bradley Walsh’s Million Pound Shot abroad with a VPN

If you’re traveling abroad when Bradley Walsh’s Million Pound Shot airs, you can watch without regional restrictions using a VPN. .

Use a VPN to watch Bradley Walsh’s Million Pound Shot from anywhere:

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Can you watch Bradley Walsh’s Million Pound Shot in the US?

Bradley Walsh’s Million Pound Shot is a UK-only production (for now) and it won't be airing or streaming in the US.

Away from home? Use a VPN to watch the show when traveling around – it's easy. Details above..

Can you watch Bradley Walsh’s Million Pound Shot in Canada?

Likewise, there are no plans to release Bradley Walsh’s Million Pound Shot in Canada, be it on normal TV or a streaming platform.

UK viewer currently traveling in Canada? Download a VPN to connect to your streaming service back home and watch Bradley Walsh’s Million Pound Shot.

Can I watch Bradley Walsh’s Million Pound Shot in Australia?

Similarly, there is nothing to suggest that Bradley Walsh’s Million Pound Shot will get a release in Australia at this time.

Aussies can also use a VPN to get access to watch UK TV from abroad.

Who's involved with Bradley Walsh’s Million Pound Shot?

Bradley Walsh (host/presenter)

Max Shapira (director)

Jacob Greenhalgh (producer)

Tim Hancock (commissioner)

Will there be more episodes of Bradley Walsh’s Million Pound Shot?

At the moment, Bradley Walsh’s Million Pound Shot is billed as a one-off quiz event, with no details of any further editions of the show planned - at least publicly.

Of course, if the show is indeed a hoax, it would make sense that there is only the one instalment. Once the twist is revealed there would be no need for more.

However, if the quiz show is genuine, and it's a success, there is every chance it will get more episodes in the future.

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