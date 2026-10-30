It would be fair to say that Stephen Graham is at the peak of his powers right now, which is impressive considering the body of work he's built over the past 20 years or so. Now, he's turning to darker stories once again as he dives into Nocturne, an adaptation of Lars Kepler's best-selling novel, The Sandman.

Graham plays notorious and sadistic serial killer Jurek Walter in the show, while it's up to Jonah Lynn (Liev Schreiber) to hunt him down and put a stop to his killing spree. With one victim left to find, Lynn goes to desperate lengths to try and bring peace to his sleepy town in Western Pennsylvania. Along the way he enlists the help of his surrogate daughter, FBI Agent Saga Bauer (Zazie Beetz), to solve the horrific mystery.

With ten episodes releasing weekly as the chaos unfolds, it sounds like Apple TV has once again got another watercooler hit on their hands with this brutal and brooding crime thriller.

If you're ready to see Stephen Graham let out his wild side, read on for how to watch Nocturne online and from anywhere.

Can I watch Nocturne for FREE? Nocturne is exclusive to Apple TV, so won't be available on any free streamers. However, new users could make us of an Apple TV 7-day FREE trial – we've got all the details about the offer and how it works.

How to watch Nocturne from anywhere

For those away from home looking to watch Nocturne, you may find yourself unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

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How to watch Nocturne around the world

Where to watch Nocturne online in the US, the UK and everywhere else

Nocturne premieres on Friday, October 30, on Apple TV with two episodes. Offering heaps of exclusive movies, acclaimed original series, documentaries and kids shows – most of them available in glorious 4K and HDR – you can currently get a 7-day Apple TV free trial if you’re new to the service. If you've recently bought an Apple device, you may even find you're offered a trial of up to three months. If you choose to stay subscribed, the Apple TV Plus cost thereafter is currently $14.99 / £9.99 / CA$14.99 / AU$15.99 per month. Traveling abroad? You can stream Nocturne on Apple TV Plus from anywhere with a VPN.

What you need to know about Nocturne

Nocturne trailer

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When was the Nocturne release date? Nocturne premiered globally on Apple TV Plus with a double bill on Friday, October 30. The full release schedule is as follows:

Episode 1: "Lazarus, Come Forth" — Friday, October 30

— Friday, October 30 Episode 2: "For Such a Time As This" — Friday, October 30

— Friday, October 30 Episode 3: "Eyes on the Inside" — Friday, November 6

— Friday, November 6 Episode 4: "The Courier" — Friday, November 13

— Friday, November 13 Episode 5: "Solitude" — Friday, November 20

— Friday, November 20 Episode 6: "Only Connect" — Friday, November 27

— Friday, November 27 Episode 7: "Grey Skies" — Friday, December 4

— Friday, December 4 Episode 8: Title TBA — Friday, December 11

— Friday, December 11 Episode 9: Title TBA — Friday, December 18

— Friday, December 18 Episode 10: Title TBA — Friday, December 25

Who is in the cast of Nocturne?

Stephen Graham as Jurek Walter

as Jurek Walter Liev Schreiber as Jonah Lynn

as Jonah Lynn Zazie Beetz as Saga Bauer

as Saga Bauer Rory Culkin as Karl

as Karl Bill Camp as Chief Ellison

as Chief Ellison Gary Carr as Nathan

as Nathan Chrissy Metz as Ida