How to watch Where's Wanda season 2 online – stream the German dark comedy from anywhere

After the first season literally answered the question 'Where's Wanda?', you'd be forgiven for thinking the show might call it a wrap there. But, after finding Wanda standing over a dead body, there are now more questions than ever for Dedo and Carlotta to deal with.

In season 2, Wanda is now at the center of a murder investigation, meaning her family must dive into the dark criminal underworld once more in order to prove her innocence. Sundersheim may look like a nice, quiet town on the surface, but there are sinister secrets lying beneath suburbia.

The good news is we'll see lots more of Wanda (Lea Drinda). The bad news is her current predicament will put a lot of strain on the Klatt family. Can they stay strong for their daughter and rebuild, or will this latest catastrophe tear them apart?

Read on as we explain how to watch Where's Wanda season 2 from anywhere.

Can you watch Where's Wanda season 2 for free? Yes. Apple TV offers new customers a 7-day FREE trial, which would let you watch at least some of Where's Wanda season 2. Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to access your usual streaming services from anywhere with a VPN.

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How to watch Where's Wanda season 2 in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and worldwide

Viewers everywhere can watch Where's Wanda season 2 on Apple TV.

New episodes come out on Wednesdays starting October 21.

An Apple TV subscription costs $12.99/£9.99/CA$14.99/AU$15.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial in the US, UK, Canada and Australia respectively.

Away from home? You can access your subscriptions by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to your home country.

Where's Wanda season 2 – Need to Know

Where's Wanda season 2 trailer

Where's Wanda? — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

When is the Where's Wanda season 2 release date? Where's Wanda season 2 premieres globally on Wednesday, October 21.

Where's Wanda season 2 episode guide

Where's Wanda season 2 comprises 8 episodes, which will come out one by one on a weekly basis:

Episode 1: A year later and the Klatts are thriving, until a shocking death changes everything – Wednesday, October 21

A year later and the Klatts are thriving, until a shocking death changes everything – Wednesday, October 21 Episode 2 – Wednesday, October 28

– Wednesday, October 28 Episode 3 – Wednesday, November 4

– Wednesday, November 4 Episode 4 – Wednesday, November 11

– Wednesday, November 11 Episode 5 – Wednesday, November 18

– Wednesday, November 18 Episode 6 – Wednesday, November 25

– Wednesday, November 25 Episode 7 – Wednesday, December 2

– Wednesday, December 2 Episode 8 – Wednesday, December 9

Where's Wanda season 2 cast

Heike Makatsch as Carlotta Klatt

as Carlotta Klatt Axel Stein as Dedo Klatt

as Dedo Klatt Lea Drinda as Wanda Klatt

as Wanda Klatt Leo Simon as Ole Klatt

as Ole Klatt Nikeata Thompson as Detective Michelle Rauch

as Detective Michelle Rauch Palina Rojinski as Katarina Vinson

as Katarina Vinson Kostja Ullmann as Jonas Vinson

as Jonas Vinson Devid Striesow as Rüdiger

as Rüdiger Joachim Król as Harald Hessel

as Harald Hessel Anton Dreger as Lukas Novak

as Lukas Novak Frederic Balonier as Alex Vinson

as Alex Vinson Sam Riley as Mr. Kimball

as Mr. Kimball Alexandra Maria Lara as Mrs. Kimball

as Mrs. Kimball Harriet Herbig-Matten as Lucie Vinson

as Lucie Vinson Gisa Flake as Brauer

as Brauer David Schütter

Suzanne von Borsody

Sascha Geršak

Torben Liebrecht

When is the Where's Wanda season 2 season finale? The eighth and final episode of Where's Wanda season 2 will premiere on Wednesday, December 9.