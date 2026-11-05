How to watch The Assassin season 2 online – stream the Keeley Hawes series from anywhere for free

After that disastrous trip to Berlin in season 1, Julie (Keeley Hawes) and her son Edward (Freddie Highmore) are reunited for season 2. It's not a happy reunion, though, as Edward's honeymoon gets upended when his new wife, Kayla, is kidnapped. Can his mother use her unusual talents to bring Kayla home?

Across six episodes we will dive into the criminal underworld of Spain, full of corruption and danger as Julie and Edward try to balance their mission and their fractured relationship.

The good news is, all six episodes drop in one swoop and they're all in one place globally from the same date, which couldn't make it easier to watch along.

Read on as this guide explains how to watch The Assassin season 2 online – and potentially for FREE.

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How to watch The Assassin season 2 in the US

In the US, you can watch The Assassin season 2 via Prime Video from November 6.

New customers can get a 30-day free trial if you've never signed up to the service before.

Away from home? Access your usual steams from anywhere with a reliable VPN like NordVPN (get 75% off below).

How to watch The Assassin season 2 from anywhere

Out of the country but eager to stream The Assassin season 2 online? You’ll likely be restricted from accessing your usual Prime Video library and other usual domestic streams due to geo-blocking.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV as if you were back at home.

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How to watch The Assassin season 2 in Canada

The Assassin season 2 premieres on Friday, November 6 on Prime Video. All six episodes will drop simultaneously so you can binge the show if you choose to. A subscription to Prime Video includes a 30-day free trial for new users. A subscription then costs CA$9.99 or CA$99 per year. Traveling abroad? You can stream The Assassin season 2 on Prime Video from anywhere with a reliable VPN.

How to watch The Assassin season 2 in Australia

(Image credit: free)

It's the same deal in Australia, with The Assassin season 2 releasing on Amazon Prime Video in its entirety on Friday, November 6.

Not at home? Not a problem. You can sign up to a reliable VPN like NordVPN and bypass geo-locked content.

How to watch The Assassin season 2 in the UK

The Assassin season 2 will be available on Prime on Friday, November 6 in the UK.

Abroad? Sign up to NordVPN. Having a reliable VPN can help you access your streams as if you were at home, even if you're on holiday in the UK.

What you need to know about The Assassin season 2

When is the The Assassin season 2 release date? The Assassin season 2 lands on Prime Video on November 6 globally, with all six episodes available at launch.

The Assassin season 2 cast

Keeley Hawes as Julie

as Julie Freddie Highmore as Edward

as Edward Shalom Brune-Franklin as Kayla

as Kayla Arnaud Binard as Bastien

as Bastien Natalia Tena as Inspector Cortez

as Inspector Cortez Boris Van Severen as Titus

as Titus Jacqueline Boatswain as Isha Lockwood

as Isha Lockwood Monic Hendrickx as Louise

Can I watch The Assassin season 2 for free? Yes! If you’ve not subscribed to Prime Video before, you can watch The Assassin season 2 free with its 30-day free trial promo. The streaming service is available in over 200 countries around the world, including the US, Canada and Australia.

The Assassin season 2 trailer