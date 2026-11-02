How to watch Tall Tales & Murder for free — Watch online from anywhere

Adapted from the novels by Caimh McDonnell, Tall Tales & Murder is a six-part comedy crime series commissioned by RTE in Ireland and the BBC. It stars Aiden Gillen, as well as fresh talent like Casey Walsh, Philippa Dunne, and Aisling O'Sullivan.

We already know there'll be a second season of the show, but the first season will see Grinner (Gillen) wake up in a care home and claim he knows the location of a hoard of Celtic gold. This sparks into motion a wild treasure hunt, as it's revealed his gold may have a dark origin story.

The comedy series will obviously be packed with laughs, but there are also themes of paranoia, revenge, underworld drug dealers, and a whole lot of chaos to come.

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Tall Tales & Murder already dropped in Ireland back in late September, but it's now coming to the UK. Ready to lock in for this darkly comedic show? Here's how to watch Tall Tales & Murder online for free from November 2.

Can I watch Tall Tales & Murder for free? Yes. BBC iPlayer is the streaming service you need to watch Tall Tales & Murder for free. You will need an account with a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV Licence. Can't access the free stream because you're away on vacation? You need a VPN – more on that below.

How to watch Tall Tales & Murder from anywhere

If you're keen to watch Tall Tales & Murder but you're away from the UK and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do. Plus, we have a great 75% discount on our #1 VPN...

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How to watch Tall Tales & Murder in the UK

In the UK, Tall Tales & Murder is available on BBC iPlayer for free from Monday, November 2.

You can also watch the show on BBC One Northern Ireland on Monday, November 2 at 10:40pm, and on BBC One on Tuesday, November 3 at 10:40pm BST.

Outside the UK? Unblock your BBC iPlayer stream with NordVPN.

Can you watch Tall Tales & Murder in the US?

Tall Tales & Murder will not be available in the US as it's a UK-only release.

Visiting the US from the UK? You can use our most-trusted VPN (try risk-free) to unlock your usual streaming platforms and watch the show from anywhere.

Can you watch Tall Tales & Murder in Canada?

Similar to the US, Tall Tales & Murder will not be releasing in Canada, either on linear TV or streaming.

The solution? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

How to watch Tall Tales & Murder in Australia

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You can watch Tall Tales & Murder in Australia, where you'll find it on SBS On Demand.

Away from home? Use NordVPN to access your usual shows from anywhere in the world.

Tall Tales & Murder: Additional Information

Tall Tales & Murder cast

Casey Walsh as Paul

as Paul Ella Lily Hyland as Bridget

as Bridget Aidan Gillen as "Grinner"

as "Grinner" Philippa Dunne as Ma Baker

as Ma Baker Packy Lee as Wesley Swanson

as Wesley Swanson Aisling O'Sullivan as Matron

as Matron Brian Doherty as Bunny

as Bunny Tiernan Messitt-Greene as Young Bunny

Tall Tales & Murder episode guide

Episode 1: A Dublin care home patient and gangster named Grinner McNair (Aidan Gillen) wakes up from a coma and reveals he has a buried hoard of Celtic gold, setting off a wild treasure hunt.

A Dublin care home patient and gangster named Grinner McNair (Aidan Gillen) wakes up from a coma and reveals he has a buried hoard of Celtic gold, setting off a wild treasure hunt. Episode 2: Nursing home worker Bridget (Ella-Lily Hyland) and debtor Paul (Casey Walsh) learn the dark history of Grinner's treasure and realize they are in deep trouble. Bunny must make a choice between the law and Matron.

Nursing home worker Bridget (Ella-Lily Hyland) and debtor Paul (Casey Walsh) learn the dark history of Grinner's treasure and realize they are in deep trouble. Bunny must make a choice between the law and Matron. Episode 3: Paul opens up to Bridget about his troubled past, and she encourages him to settle an old score. Meanwhile, Matron and Bunny try a strange cure for insomnia, while Grinner fuels paranoia about Wesley.

Paul opens up to Bridget about his troubled past, and she encourages him to settle an old score. Meanwhile, Matron and Bunny try a strange cure for insomnia, while Grinner fuels paranoia about Wesley. Episode 4: Bee Man catches up to Paul just as Bridget deals with the fallout of her revenge. Matron’s attempt to trade Grinner for Maurice falls apart when Grinner escapes and Wesley closes in.

Bee Man catches up to Paul just as Bridget deals with the fallout of her revenge. Matron’s attempt to trade Grinner for Maurice falls apart when Grinner escapes and Wesley closes in. Episode 5: Grinner lands in serious trouble when he crosses paths with the underworld fixer and horse Viagra bootlegger Chick.

Grinner lands in serious trouble when he crosses paths with the underworld fixer and horse Viagra bootlegger Chick. Episode 6: Ma Baker captures Paul, Bridget remains stuck with Grinner, and Bunny and Matron scramble to pull off the final swap with Wesley as the chaotic showdown arrives.

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